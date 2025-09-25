All Eyes on Harare as Mai Tt Premieres 'Lost in Ashes' | Report Focus News

HARARE, Zimbabwe- The stage is set, the cameras are ready, and anticipation is sky-high as Zimbabwean powerhouse Felistas Murata, better known as Mai Tt, prepares to unveil her much-awaited debut film Lost in Ashes. The red-carpet premiere, scheduled for 27 September at Platinum Entertainment Westgate Cinemas in Harare, promises to be nothing short of spectacular.

This isn’t just another film launch — it is a continental celebration of resilience, creativity, and triumph. Flying in for the occasion are some of Nollywood’s biggest names, including Mike Ezuruonye, Mike Godson, Anita Joseph, Joy Patrick Ezeike and Chinyere Wilfred. Their arrival in Zimbabwe signals just how monumental this project has become, putting Harare firmly on Africa’s entertainment map.

Co-directed and executive produced by Mai Tt alongside Nigerian filmmaker Iyke Odife, Lost in Ashes is a bold, semi-autobiographical story that transforms her personal struggles into art. The project was self-funded and filmed in Nigeria, with Mai Tt proudly leading both in front of and behind the camera. “This film is my story, my truth, and my way of inspiring others,” she explained, reflecting on how her nine-month prison sentence gave her the time and clarity to dream even bigger.

For Zimbabwe, this premiere is a breakthrough moment. Mai Tt’s life story hits the big screen in dazzling Nollywood style, showing that Zimbabwean talent can not only compete but thrive on an international stage. She has lifted the national flag high, proving once again that her creativity knows no limits.

It is also the latest milestone in a career full of surprises. From her one-woman comedy special on Nash TV during the Covid lockdown, to registering as an actress with the National Arts Council of Zimbabwe, launching her own cosmetics line and luxury spa, and keeping fans laughing with her social media skits, Mai Tt continues to reinvent herself with fearless ambition.

Now, with Lost in Ashes, she stands at the heart of a glittering cross-African collaboration, fusing Zimbabwean charisma and Nigerian star power in a production already tipped as the feature of the moment — and possibly the cultural highlight of the year.

As the countdown to the premiere ticks away, the message is clear: Mai Tt has turned ashes into art, and Africa is watching.