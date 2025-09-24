Taiwan Hits Back at South Africa With Chip Export Limits | Report Focus News

TAIPEI– Taiwan has announced restrictions on the export of advanced technology to South Africa, in a move widely seen as retaliation for the downgrading of its representative office in the country.

The Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) in Taipei confirmed on Tuesday that shipments of 47 product categories – including semiconductors, memory chips, LEDs and integrated circuits – will now require prior government approval before being exported to South Africa.

Diplomatic downgrade

Tensions have grown since 2023, when South Africa asked Taiwan to relocate its representative office from the capital Pretoria to Johannesburg. Later, the South African government unilaterally changed the name of the mission from the “Taipei Liaison Office” to the “Taipei Commercial Office.”

Taiwan’s MOEA accused South Africa of repeatedly cooperating with Beijing to reduce Taiwan’s international presence. It cited office downgrades, name changes and visa delays as examples of actions that damage Taiwan’s economy and trade interests.

Global context

The latest dispute comes as South Africa prepares to host the G20 Leaders’ Summit in November, where Chinese President Xi Jinping is expected to attend.

Responding to the export restrictions, South African foreign ministry spokesperson Chrispin Phiri reiterated that Pretoria’s ties with Taiwan are “non-political.” He also highlighted South Africa’s role as a major supplier of platinum group metals such as palladium, which are vital to the global semiconductor industry.

While Taiwan restricts chip exports to South Africa, analysts say the move underscores how geopolitical tensions are increasingly influencing technology trade and supply chains.