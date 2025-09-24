South Africa coalition crisis as Patriotic Alliance exits GNU | Report Focus News

South Africa’s Patriotic Alliance will withdraw from all coalition agreements including the Government of National Unity, party leader Gayton McKenzie told eNCA on Wednesday.

McKenzie, who serves as minister of sports, arts and culture, said his party had “had enough of the promises made by coalition partners while nothing is being resolved.” He made the announcement on the sidelines of Heritage Day celebrations in Oudtshoorn where acting President Paul Mashatile was leading national commemorations.

The withdrawal marks the latest crisis for South Africa’s multiparty government formed in June 2024 after the African National Congress lost its parliamentary majority for the first time since 1994. The GNU currently comprises 11 parties including the ANC, Democratic Alliance, Inkatha Freedom Party and smaller parties.

The PA joined the unity government following the May 2024 elections where it secured nine seats in parliament. McKenzie was appointed to the cabinet in July 2024.

“We are taking this decision after careful consideration,” McKenzie said in the interview with eNCA reporter Kevin Brandt. The party leader did not specify which promises had been broken or provide a timeline for the withdrawal.

The announcement comes amid escalating tensions within the GNU. The Democratic Alliance withdrew from President Cyril Ramaphosa’s national dialogue initiative in June after disputes over corruption allegations against ANC cabinet members.

Political analyst Dale McKinley told local media that coalition friction reflected internal party politics. “Each party is speaking big to its constituents to be seen acting strong,” he said.

The PA has positioned itself as a kingmaker in South African coalition politics since 2021 local elections. The party holds significant influence in several Western Cape municipalities and has previously withdrawn from local coalitions over policy disagreements.

McKenzie, a former convicted criminal turned motivational speaker, co-founded the party in 2013. The PA campaigns on anti-immigration policies and has called for deportation of undocumented foreigners.

ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula has previously stated the GNU would remain intact even if individual parties withdraw. The constitution prevents early elections for three years after general elections.

Neither the ANC nor the presidency immediately responded to requests for comment about the PA’s withdrawal announcement.