MOSCOW, Russia- The Kremlin has insisted it has “no alternative” but to continue its military offensive in Ukraine, dismissing US former President Donald Trump’s description of Russia as a “paper tiger.”

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov made the comments on Wednesday, a day after Trump suggested Ukraine could reclaim all territories occupied by Russia. Trump described Russia as economically weakened and unable to sustain its military campaign, a sharp turn in his previous positions on the three-and-a-half-year conflict.

“We are continuing our special military operation to ensure our interests and achieve the goals set by President Vladimir Putin,” Peskov said, using Moscow’s term for the invasion. “We are doing this for both the present and the future of our country. For many generations to come. Therefore, we have no alternative.”

Peskov acknowledged economic pressures, noting that while Russia has maintained “macroeconomic stability,” the country faces “tensions and problems in various sectors of the economy” after three years of rapid growth followed by stubborn inflation. However, he firmly rejected the notion that Russia’s military might is faltering.

The Kremlin also provided a cautious outlook on efforts to improve relations with Washington. Talks initiated when Trump returned to the White House in January have yielded “close to zero” results, Peskov said. “This track is sluggish, very sluggish,” he added.

Moscow has sought to frame negotiations with the United States as a broader effort to foster economic and diplomatic cooperation, rather than focusing solely on the Ukraine conflict. Despite these efforts, the Kremlin’s position remains resolute: there is no alternative to continuing the Ukraine offensive.

The ongoing conflict continues to dominate international diplomacy, with Moscow maintaining a firm stance on its military objectives even amid mounting economic and political pressures.