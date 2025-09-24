NPA Reclaims R144m From Stolen State Land Transfers | Report Focus News

PRETORIA, South Africa- The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has secured a significant legal victory after the High Court in Pretoria granted a forfeiture order worth R144m in a stolen state land case.

The order follows investigations by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU), which found that several government-owned properties had been unlawfully transferred to private individuals and companies. Among the assets recovered is a farm valued at R130m.

According to NPA spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana, the recovered funds will be channelled into the Criminal Asset Recovery Account. The account is designed to ensure that the proceeds of crime are used to strengthen the State’s fight against corruption and organised crime. In addition, properties that were illegally acquired will be returned to the government.

“The funds forfeited will be deposited into the Criminal Asset Recovery Account to ensure that proceeds of crime are redirected to the State to support the fight against crime. The stolen properties will also be returned to the State,” Mahanjana said.

The NPA welcomed the High Court’s ruling, describing it as an important step in holding accountable those who attempt to profit from public resources through fraudulent means. “This forfeiture order sends a strong message that individuals and entities will not be allowed to benefit unlawfully by defrauding the government,” Mahanjana added.

Both the SIU and the NPA have been under pressure to accelerate efforts to recover state assets lost through corruption and fraud. The case marks one of the larger asset recoveries in recent years and is likely to be seen as a test of the authorities’ determination to prevent further losses of public land and resources.

The ruling reinforces the State’s commitment to addressing systemic corruption and ensuring that stolen state land is restored to the public.