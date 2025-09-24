Merafong Mayor Rejects Resignation Amid Water Crisis Protest | Report Focus News

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa- The mayor of Merafong has rejected calls for her resignation following violent protests over the municipality’s worsening water shortages.

On Tuesday, hundreds of residents from Fochville and Kokosi, west of Johannesburg, staged a “total shutdown” by barricading major roads, including the N12 and R500, with burning tyres and rocks. Demonstrators handed over a memorandum demanding that running water be restored by Wednesday. They also called for the immediate resignation of Mayor Nozuko Best, the municipal manager, and several other senior officials whom they accuse of failed leadership.

Frustration has been growing in the municipality, with many residents saying they have been left without reliable access to water for weeks. Community members argue the crisis is a result of mismanagement and poor governance.

Aileen Nieuwenhuizen, the Democratic Alliance (DA) constituency chair for Merafong, said: “I think we’ve got the wrong mayor. We’ve got the wrong governance in our municipality. Things must change and it must be immediately.”

However, the mayor’s office has pushed back strongly against these demands. Spokesperson Thabo Moloja described the calls for Ms Best to resign as “unfair”, arguing that the crisis stems from the municipality’s inability to pay its bulk water supplier.

“The mayor must resign for what? For the community not affording to pay and therefore the municipality not being able to pay Rand Water? That will be unfair, really,” he said.

The protest has highlighted growing tensions between residents and local authorities in Merafong, where service delivery challenges, particularly water shortages, have persisted for years. While officials insist financial constraints are the main obstacle, community leaders say residents are bearing the brunt of poor planning and weak governance.

It remains unclear whether local authorities will meet the Wednesday deadline to restore running water, but residents have warned that further demonstrations could follow if their demands are not addressed.