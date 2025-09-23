South African Intern's 'Rapture' Email Sparks Global Reaction | Report Focus News

JOHANNESSBURG, South Africa- A trainee accountant at KPMG in South Africa has ignited a global conversation after sending a mass internal email warning colleagues about the impending ‘Rapture’ on 23–24 September 2025. The email, which included a 173-page PDF attachment, was addressed to KPMG employees worldwide and has since gone viral on social media platforms.

In her email, Mahlatse Letoka, a former actress on the South African soap opera Generations: The Legacy, declared herself a “servant of Jesus Christ” and urged her colleagues to prepare for the Rapture. She wrote, “Please save the attached PDF quickly before it’s too late,” and warned that “World War 3 is coming and this entire economy is about to collapse.” Letoka further stated that Jesus would take Christians who are “ready” between 23–24 September 2025, coinciding with the Jewish Feast of Trumpets, which some Christians associate with end-times prophecies.

The email’s content has drawn a mix of reactions. While some employees were alarmed, others found it perplexing. A Reddit user commented, “Imagine how funny it would be if they hit send and then just went right back to work,” highlighting the unusual nature of the message.

KPMG has since addressed the incident, confirming that the email was sent without authorization. A spokesperson stated, “KPMG in South Africa is aware of an unauthorised internal email that was circulated and has taken immediate steps to address the matter. The content does not reflect the firm’s values, and we firmly reject all forms of discrimination, including Islamophobia.” The company emphasized its commitment to fostering a respectful and inclusive workplace for all employees.

The incident has also gained attention on social media, with discussions about the Rapture and Letoka’s email circulating widely. Some users have shared memes and humorous takes, while others have expressed concern over the implications of such beliefs in a professional setting.

This event underscores the intersection of personal beliefs and professional environments, raising questions about the boundaries of religious expression in the workplace and the responsibilities of employers in addressing such matters.