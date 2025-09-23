Gwarube Warns Dudula Over School Disruptions | Report Focus News

SOWETO, Gauteng- South Africa’s Minister of Basic Education, Siviwe Gwarube, has issued a stern warning to members of Operation Dudula, cautioning that they will face the “full might of the law” if they disrupt public schools.

The minister’s comments come after the organisation shifted its focus from health facilities to schools. For the past two weeks, Operation Dudula activists have blocked foreign nationals from accessing public healthcare. Now, they are targeting education institutions.

On Monday, members of the group visited schools in Soweto and delivered memorandums demanding that undocumented foreign children no longer be admitted. The action raised alarm among education officials, who stressed the government’s constitutional obligations.

The Gauteng Department of Education responded by reiterating that all children, regardless of their immigration status, are entitled to basic education. Officials emphasised that the Constitution compels the state to provide schooling to every child of school-going age.

Basic Education national spokesperson Terence Khala reinforced this message, highlighting the minister’s position. “Minister Gwarube has continued to emphasise that the safety of learners remains a top priority for the seventh administration,” Khala said. “She reaffirmed her department’s commitment to ensuring schools are safe spaces for children, free from abuse, intimidation and disruption.”

The minister’s remarks underline growing tensions between Operation Dudula and the state. The group, known for its anti-migrant campaigns, has often clashed with authorities over its activities, which critics say fuel xenophobia.

Gwarube’s latest warning signals that government is preparing to take firm action should activists interfere with the running of schools. Officials have also called on parents, teachers and community leaders to report any intimidation or obstruction linked to Operation Dudula.

For now, the Department of Basic Education has assured parents that learning will continue without interruption, and that schools remain legally bound to admit all learners, regardless of nationality or documentation.