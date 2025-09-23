David Mabuza’s Daughter in Court Over R44.7m Pension | Report Focus News

MBOMBELA, Mpumalanga- The daughter of South Africa’s late former deputy president, David Mabuza, has lodged an urgent application in the Mpumalanga High Court in Mbombela to secure a share of her father’s R44.7 million pension.

Tamara Silinda, identified as David Mabuza’s daughter from a previous relationship, argues she is entitled to a portion of the payout to cover her living and educational expenses. Her legal team has asked the court to prevent pension administrator Alexander Forbes from releasing the full benefit to Mabuza’s widow, who is also her stepmother.

Court documents show Silinda believes distributing the entire amount to one beneficiary would be unjust, as several dependents remain financially reliant on the late politician’s estate. The case is scheduled to be heard today, 23 September 2025.

Mabuza died on 3 July 2025 at the age of 64 after a prolonged illness. His death left a significant gap in South African politics, while also triggering disputes over his legacy and financial affairs.

Silinda’s application highlights the legal challenges often faced by blended families in high-profile estates. In her submission, she calls for the pension funds to be frozen until a fair distribution process is determined.

Legal experts note that under South Africa’s Pension Funds Act, dependents may be entitled to a share of retirement benefits if they can prove financial reliance. The court will assess evidence such as affidavits detailing Silinda’s education and living costs before ruling on whether an interim order is justified.

If the interdict is granted, the pension payout could be delayed for several months while a full estate inventory and claims review are conducted. Alexander Forbes, named as a respondent, will be required to address concerns about potential unfair distribution.

The outcome of this case could set a precedent for how pension benefits are allocated among dependents in complex family structures, particularly when public figures are involved.