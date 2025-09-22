Unknown Witness Set to Appear in Senzo Meyiwa Trial | Report Focus News

PRETORIA, South Africa- The Senzo Meyiwa trial is set to continue on Monday at the Pretoria High Court, with the defence expected to call an unknown witness. It is not yet clear who this witness will be, but their appearance could play a significant role in the proceedings.

Five men are currently on trial for the 2014 killing of the former Bafana Bafana captain, a case that has gripped South Africa for nearly a decade. The trial has faced numerous legal twists, including several applications by the accused to have charges dropped.

Earlier this month, the court ruled that the state’s evidence against one of the accused, Mthokoziseni Maphisa, was sufficient for him to face the charges. Judge Ratha Mokgoathleng dismissed Maphisa’s section 174 application, which sought to have the charge against him dropped. While four of his co-accused abandoned the process, Maphisa continued with his application.

During the hearing, defence counsel Zithulele Nxumalo sought to challenge the credibility of Constable Sizwe Zungu, the only witness who testified to seeing all five accused at a hostel in Vosloorus on the day of Meyiwa’s murder. Zungu’s evidence included a photograph showing him with the accused, which Judge Mokgoathleng said carried some merit and contributed to the interlinked nature of the state’s case.

As the trial resumes, the defence is expected to indicate which witnesses will be called. The appearance of an unknown witness could influence the proceedings, potentially adding new evidence or corroborating existing testimonies.

The case remains one of South Africa’s most closely followed criminal trials, highlighting ongoing questions about the investigation into the death of the celebrated football captain. Observers are awaiting further developments as the trial continues in Pretoria.