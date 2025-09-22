Masemola tells inquiry he faced pressure from police minister | Report Focus News

South Africa’s police commissioner admitted Monday he complied with an allegedly unlawful ministerial order to disband a political killings task team despite disagreeing with the directive.

National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola told the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry that suspended Police Minister Senzo Mchunu’s instruction to immediately dissolve the unit constituted “a total encroachment” on his operational authority.

The commission is investigating allegations of political interference and corruption within South Africa’s criminal justice system following claims by KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

Mkhwanazi testified last week that Mchunu disbanded the political killings task team without the knowledge of Masemola, who was on leave.

The minister allegedly sent a letter dated December 31 2024 ordering the unit’s immediate disbandment.

Masemola said he only learned of the decision on January 2 through a WhatsApp message.

“But to go as far as saying ‘disband now, not even tomorrow’ – that’s direct interference,” Masemola told the commission.

When questioned by Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga about why he did not explicitly refuse the unlawful instruction, Masemola acknowledged the pressure he faced.

“The position that we find ourselves as government officials, we go through things,” Masemola said.

“If you were in my position and this minister is insistent, I ended saying: ‘If we do it your way, I will not accept, so let’s rather do it my way.'”

The task team had investigated political killings primarily in KwaZulu-Natal province since 2018.

Masemola said the unit had finalised 297 case dockets with 125 still under investigation.

Mkhwanazi alleged last week that Mchunu disbanded the team to protect drug syndicates being investigated by the unit.

The allegations center on a Gauteng drug syndicate discovered when task team members were deployed to assist with a murder investigation.

Masemola testified that Mchunu had attended a funeral with him three days before issuing the disbandment letter.

“At no point during our interaction did the minister indicate any intention to disband the political killings task team,” he said.

The commissioner questioned who advised Mchunu on the team’s performance.

“To come to that conclusion without having this briefing, I wonder who briefed him,” Masemola said.

President Cyril Ramaphosa established the commission after Mkhwanazi made allegations implicating Mchunu.

Mchunu was placed on special leave pending the investigation. He has denied any wrongdoing.