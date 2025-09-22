Madlanga Commission: Commissioner Masemola begins testimony | Report Focus News

PRETORIA, South Africa- National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola has taken the stand at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry, where he began his testimony under oath on Monday. The hearings are being held at the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College in Pretoria.

Masemola is the second senior police official to testify before the commission, following KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, who spent three days giving evidence last week.

The Madlanga Commission was set up by President Cyril Ramaphosa earlier this year after explosive allegations of corruption and collusion within the country’s criminal justice system came to light. Those allegations were made public by Mkhwanazi in July, prompting widespread debate about accountability in policing and the rule of law.

In his opening statement, Masemola said he welcomed the opportunity to contribute to the inquiry and expressed hope that its work would bring meaningful change. Reading from a prepared document, he emphasised the importance of the commission’s mandate.

“We hope that the commission’s findings and recommendations will lead to improved governance, public trust, and institutional effectiveness,” he said. “These outcomes are not only critical to the South African Police Service but are foundational to the well-being and safety of South African society as a whole.”

The inquiry is expected to examine claims of systemic failures and examine whether political interference has undermined policing in South Africa. It will also assess whether senior officials acted appropriately in response to corruption allegations within their ranks.

Observers say Masemola’s testimony could be a pivotal moment in the proceedings, as he is one of the most senior figures in the police hierarchy. His evidence is likely to be scrutinised for indications of how the South African Police Service has handled internal accountability and whether new reforms will be necessary.

The commission’s hearings will continue in the coming weeks, with further testimony expected from additional witnesses. Its findings are anticipated to have significant implications for the future of policing in South Africa.