Khanyi Mbau's ex-husband Mandla Mthembu dies in New York | Report Focus News

South African businessman Mandla Mthembu died Sunday evening at a New York hospital after suffering two strokes, family spokesperson Karabo Mohlala confirmed Monday morning. He was 68.

Mthembu, ex-husband of media personality Khanyi Mbau, had been living in the United States for several years before his death.

He was taken to the hospital in New York, where he lost his life to a second stroke while receiving treatment.

“Despite the tireless efforts of medical professionals, he succumbed to complications related to the stroke,” Mohlala said in a statement.

The businessman would have turned 69 on December 24.

Mthembu gained prominence in the 2000s during his marriage to actress and television presenter Mbau. The couple, who had a 29-year age difference, became known for their lavish lifestyle.

They lived in a penthouse at the Michelangelo Towers and purchased matching yellow Lamborghinis.

The couple married in 2006 and welcomed daughter Khanukani that same year. Their marriage ended in 2009 amid financial difficulties and allegations of abuse.

Mbau said at the time that abuse began when they attended the South African Music Awards in 2006 and continued despite his assurances that he would stop.

Mthembu built his wealth after his printing company Sechaba Printing won a lawsuit against state-owned Transnet. Following the sale, Mthembu received a payout of around R57,650,554 after the court deducted 5% for contingencies.

He later established Umsobo Investment Holdings, which imported and resold crude oil.

Financial troubles emerged in 2008 when Mthembu failed to maintain payments on luxury vehicles. The Johannesburg family court ordered Mthembu’s arrest for failing to pay maintenance for his children.

After leaving South Africa, Mthembu maintained a low profile in the United States.

“Throughout his life, Mr Mthembu was known for his entrepreneurial spirit, his contributions to South Africa’s business landscape, and his commitment to the values of the ANC,” the family statement read.

The family plans to return his body to Soweto for burial at a later date.

Mthembu is survived by his children from multiple relationships. His daughter with Mbau, Khanukani, was born on December 24, 2006.