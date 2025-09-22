France, Others Move to Recognize Palestine as UN Meets | Report Focus News

NEW YORK, USA- France and a growing number of countries have signalled plans to formally recognize a Palestinian state as world leaders gather in New York for the United Nations’ annual General Assembly.

On Sunday, Britain, Canada, Australia and Portugal declared their recognition of Palestine, adding momentum to diplomatic moves that have angered Israel. The announcements come as Israel continues its military campaign in Gaza, which has left tens of thousands dead and widespread destruction across the territory.

French President Emmanuel Macron suggested that Paris will follow suit. Speaking ahead of a meeting with Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Mr Macron said recognition would support renewed discussions on a two-state solution.

“They want a nation, they want a state, and we should not push them towards Hamas,” he said in an interview. He added that recognition would also help isolate the armed group and insisted that the release of hostages taken during the 7 October 2023 Hamas attack must precede any move to open a French embassy in Palestine.

Israel has strongly rejected the diplomatic shift. Its foreign ministry said such recognition would not advance peace but instead destabilise the region. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reaffirmed his opposition to a Palestinian state and pledged to expand Israeli settlements. Some of his far-right ministers have gone further, calling for the annexation of the West Bank.

The UN gathering will bring together more than 140 leaders, though Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas will not be among them after Washington denied him a visa. In response, the General Assembly voted overwhelmingly to allow Mr Abbas to deliver a video address.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres said the international community should not be deterred by fears of Israeli retaliation, arguing that diplomatic recognition could apply pressure for peace.

The conflict remains at the heart of global concern nearly two years after Israel launched its Gaza offensive, triggered by Hamas’s October 2023 attack that killed more than 1,200 Israelis. Since then, over 65,000 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza, according to figures from the territory’s health ministry, which the UN cites as credible.

Beyond the Middle East, this year’s UN summit is also expected to address the conflict in Ukraine, new sanctions on Iran’s nuclear programme, and fresh tensions between Russia and Estonia.

All eyes will be on speeches later this week by Mr Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump, who remains firmly opposed to recognizing a Palestinian state.