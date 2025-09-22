ANC Unbothered by GNU Criticism Ahead of Polls | Report Focus News

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa- The African National Congress (ANC) has stated it has no issues with parties in the Government of National Unity (GNU) criticising it, as political campaigning for the upcoming local government elections gathers momentum.

Over the past weekend, political activity intensified across Johannesburg. The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) hosted a welcoming ceremony for around 300 people it described as former members of uMkhonto weSizwe (MK), while the Democratic Alliance (DA) confirmed Helen Zille as its mayoral candidate for the city.

IFP national spokesperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa suggested that the installation of the presidential task team in Johannesburg signalled an admission by President Cyril Ramaphosa that the ANC-led coalition is struggling to deliver effective governance. Meanwhile, Zille criticised the ANC for failing the residents of Johannesburg.

Responding to these criticisms, the party’s secretary general Fikile Mbalula said: “We don’t expect political parties who are our opponents to speak well of the ANC. Our story is the story of the people. How the people respond to the ANC and service delivery is what is important to us. We have said to the people: elect us, and we will serve you better.”

Mbalula emphasised that criticism from GNU partners is to be expected, as parties within the coalition retain their independence. He also noted that while the ANC remains committed to service delivery, its full-scale campaign will begin in 2026, with current efforts focused on strengthening local branches.

The comments underline the growing tension between the ANC and other GNU parties as local elections approach, highlighting the competitive nature of South Africa’s political landscape and the challenges facing coalition governance in Johannesburg.