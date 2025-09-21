Zimbabwe Star FM DJ Babongile Sikhonjwa dies suddenly at 49 | Report Focus News

Star FM radio presenter and comedian Babongile Sikhonjwa died suddenly Sunday morning after collapsing while visiting a friend in Bulawayo, his family confirmed.

The 49-year-old entertainer was rushed to Mpilo Central Hospital where doctors pronounced him dead on arrival, according to family members.

Sikhonjwa joined Star FM in November 2023 and hosted the After Drive show on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. local time. He also managed Red Cafe, a live music venue in central Bulawayo.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Bulawayo-based Star FM presenter Babongile Sikhonjwa,” Star FM said in a statement Sunday.

The broadcaster said Sikhonjwa made “an indelible mark on the development of the arts industry” in Zimbabwe.

“He was especially known for his unwavering support of emerging talent, consistently using his platform to profile and promote upcoming artists,” the statement said.

Before joining Star FM, Sikhonjwa worked at Skyz Metro FM, Keyona TV and National Radio and Television Corporation (NRTV). He built a reputation as a comedian and master of ceremonies at arts festivals across Zimbabwe.

“I am taking Bulawayo style to the world, its music, arts and language,” Sikhonjwa told reporters in 2023 after joining Star FM.

The entertainer expressed pride in representing his hometown on national radio.

“Maybe people from Harare will now understand Bulawayo people better when they are hearing one of them on the airwaves,” he said.

Family members gathered at the Sikhonjwa home in Richmond suburb Sunday as tributes poured in from fans and fellow entertainers across Zimbabwe.

Many described him as a “cultural icon” who championed local artists and brought laughter to audiences nationwide.

Star FM said Sikhonjwa’s efforts “helped launch and elevate many careers” in Zimbabwe’s entertainment industry.

The broadcaster added that “his legacy will live on in the voices and stories he helped bring to light.”

Funeral arrangements have not been announced.