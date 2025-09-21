Zille Ready to Start Campaigning in Johannesburg | Report Focus News

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa- DA’s newly-revealed mayoral candidate for Johannesburg Helen Zille has declared that she is ready to start knocking on doors and campaigning as the Democratic Alliance’s (DA) newly announced mayoral candidate for Johannesburg.

Speaking at her unveiling in Soweto on Saturday, Zille told supporters at the Eyethu Shopping Centre that she had been preparing her entire life for this moment. “I am deeply indebted to the Democratic Alliance for entrusting me with this enormous responsibility. I believe my whole life and every previous job has been preparing me for this,” she said.

Her message centred on a personal readiness to connect directly with residents and restore Johannesburg’s standing as South Africa’s economic hub. Zille stressed that the upcoming local elections would be about hard work on the ground. “I am ready to start knocking on doors and campaigning,” she repeated, underscoring her grassroots approach.

Although she has spent much of her political career in Cape Town, Zille was born and raised in Johannesburg. She served as mayor of Cape Town for three years before becoming premier of the Western Cape, a role she held from 2009 to 2019. She insisted that despite her years away, she had “never forgotten” her home city.

The DA’s choice of Zille marks a high-profile entry into the contest for Johannesburg, which has long been a fiercely contested battleground in South African politics. Party leaders are banking on her political experience and local roots to win support from voters who are dissatisfied with the city’s services and governance.

With just over a year until the elections, Zille’s campaign is set to focus on door-to-door engagement, promising residents a hands-on leadership style. She told the Soweto audience that she was determined to restore Johannesburg to “its former glory” through direct dialogue and community action.