WhatsApp messages link businessman to police tender scandal | Report Focus News

WhatsApp messages presented at a judicial inquiry have revealed alleged links between businessman Brown Mogotsi and tender mogul Vusimuzi Matlala in what investigators describe as corruption within South Africa’s police service.

KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi presented the messages to the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry on Thursday during his third day of testimony about alleged political interference in police investigations.

The messages were recovered from Matlala’s seized cellphone following his arrest on attempted murder charges in connection with a 2023 attack on socialite Tebogo Thobejane.

Matlala’s company Medicare 24 secured a 360 million rand health services contract from the South African Police Service in 2024. The three-year deal was later cancelled by National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola citing procurement irregularities.

“Why was my name being mentioned in a private discussion between a businessman and a tender-linked figure,” Mkhwanazi told the commission.

One message showed Mogotsi telling Matlala “today is the day, just stand back” on the same day Police Minister Senzo Mchunu disbanded the Political Killings Task Team.

The task team had been investigating Matlala before its dissolution on 31 December 2024.

Forensic analysis suggested Matlala financed African National Congress events linked to both Mchunu and Mogotsi, according to testimony.

Mkhwanazi alleged the corruption extended to plots to remove Masemola and install a Matlala ally as national police commissioner.

He implicated Deputy National Commissioner Shadrack Sibiya, claiming key dockets were redirected to Sibiya’s office after a December 2024 raid on Matlala’s property.

“The evidence is there that will support my conclusion,” Mkhwanazi said in sworn testimony.

Mchunu denied direct involvement Wednesday. He said he knows Mogotsi only as a “comrade from North West” and had no role in disbanding the task team.

President Cyril Ramaphosa established the commission in July following Mkhwanazi’s public allegations. Mchunu was placed on special leave pending the investigation.

The commission faces pressure to subpoena Mogotsi, Matlala and Mchunu for further testimony.

Matlala faces multiple charges including attempted murder and money laundering. He was denied bail Wednesday with the court citing flight risk and potential witness interference.

Police seized a cellphone from Matlala while in custody showing he maintained outside communication during Mkhwanazi’s July press briefing about the allegations.

The Medicare 24 contract included screening police officers for medical assessments and wellness services for the force’s 180,000 members.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said prosecutors welcomed the bail denial and were prepared to oppose any appeal.

The commission continues next week with additional witnesses expected to testify about the alleged corruption network.