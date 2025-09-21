Nelson Chamisa Set to Launch New Political Party | Report Focus News

GUTU, Zimbabwe- Former opposition leader Nelson Chamisa is preparing to unveil a new political movement in Gutu on 27 September, in what is expected to be a significant step in his political comeback.

Sources close to Chamisa’s team say the announcement will coincide with the official handover of a church he built for the Zion Apostolic Church yekwaMakamba yeTambo in Chiwara. The church, constructed as a tribute to his father, reflects Chamisa’s personal ties to faith and community.

Political analysts believe the development could reshape the country’s opposition landscape. Professor Eldred Masunungure, a political scientist, told local media that Chamisa’s decision was not unexpected.

“The launch of a new political movement by Chamisa is not surprising, as speculation has been rife for months,” he said. “The opposition has been struggling for relevance, and with his charisma, Chamisa has the potential to revive it.”

A Harare-based lawyer, who asked not to be named, added that while Chamisa had lost credibility with some voters due to past controversies, his enduring grassroots appeal makes him a formidable figure. “Most of the electorate are drawn to leadership and personality. Chamisa remains the strongest option to lead the opposition,” she said.

Chamisa stepped away from the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) in early 2024 after disputes over leadership and reports of infiltration by Sengezo Tshabangu. The fallout saw many of his allies purged, prompting Chamisa to announce a political sabbatical.

Although he has not formally confirmed the launch, insiders say preparations are well underway. Observers note that the event’s blend of religious symbolism and political ambition may help rally supporters ahead of the 2028 harmonised elections, recently confirmed by President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Chamisa’s early political roots were shaped by his family’s church involvement before he later joined the AFM in Harare. The 27 September event is expected to draw church members, local leaders and political allies, signalling his re-entry into national politics.