Iran to Suspend Cooperation With UN Nuclear Watchdog | Report Focus News

TEHRAN, Iran- Iran has said it will suspend cooperation with the UN’s nuclear watchdog if European powers move ahead with plans to reimpose sanctions.

The announcement came after the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) failed to pass a resolution on Friday that would have permanently lifted sanctions against Tehran.

France, Germany and the United Kingdom, collectively known as the E3, triggered a 30-day process on 28 August to reinstate measures, arguing that Iran has breached the 2015 nuclear deal designed to limit its nuclear programme.

That agreement, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), was signed by Iran, the US, UK, France, Germany, Russia and China. The E3 accuse Tehran of failing to comply, while Russia and China have rejected the latest attempt to restore UN sanctions.

In a statement issued on Saturday, Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, chaired by President Masoud Pezeshkian, described the European initiative as “ill-considered”. It said the move risked undermining months of cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

“Despite the cooperation of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran with the IAEA and the proposals presented to resolve the nuclear issue, the actions of European countries will effectively suspend the path of cooperation with the Agency,” the council said.

It added that the foreign ministry had been instructed to “continue consultations” in line with national interests.

President Pezeshkian also stressed that Iran would “overcome obstacles” if wide-ranging UN sanctions were restored.

Earlier this month, Iran and the IAEA reached a deal to resume inspections at nuclear sites, including facilities previously targeted by the United States and Israel. That agreement followed talks in Cairo.

The threat to suspend cooperation with the UN nuclear watchdog marks a further escalation in tensions over Iran’s nuclear programme, raising fears of a renewed diplomatic standoff between Tehran and Western powers.