Electricity in Sandton Expected by Sunday evening | Report Focus News

SANDTON, South Africa- Residents in Sandton and surrounding northern Johannesburg suburbs are set to have electricity restored by Sunday evening following a fire at the Cydna substation on Thursday.

The incident plunged areas including Melrose, Illovo, and Houghton into darkness, disrupting daily routines and raising concerns over security at the city’s electrical infrastructure.

City Power, the utility responsible for the area, said it suspects the fire was caused by vandalism and attempted cable theft. Isaac Mangena, a spokesperson for the utility, confirmed that repair teams have been working around the clock to restore power.

“City Power teams have been working hard to ensure that we restore power supply to parts of Sandton, including Melrose, Illovo, Houghton, and the surrounding areas, following a fire at our Cydna substation. The fire, preliminarily, we believe, was caused by attempted theft of cables at the Cydna substation. Law enforcement has been notified, and we hope those responsible for attempting to steal copper cables will be apprehended,” Mangena said.

The utility has reassured residents that repair work is progressing steadily and that electricity should return by Sunday evening. Authorities have also emphasized the importance of community vigilance to prevent similar incidents, which can disrupt services and pose safety risks.

Power outages caused by infrastructure fires are relatively rare but can have wide-ranging impacts, affecting homes, businesses, and essential services. City Power continues to coordinate with emergency services to ensure rapid response to any further incidents and to improve the resilience of the electricity network.

Residents are advised to monitor official City Power communications for updates and to take necessary precautions until power is fully restored.