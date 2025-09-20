Helen Zille named DA Johannesburg mayor candidate for 2026 | Report Focus News

The Democratic Alliance named veteran politician Helen Zille as its mayoral candidate for Johannesburg on Saturday, positioning the 74-year-old former Cape Town mayor to challenge for control of South Africa’s economic hub in 2026 local elections.

DA leader John Steenhuisen announced Zille’s candidacy at a rally in Mofolo, Soweto, invoking recent praise from President Cyril Ramaphosa about DA-run municipalities to bolster the party’s campaign.

“What Johannesburg needs now is honest, experienced, accountable leadership,” Steenhuisen told supporters.

The announcement comes days after Ramaphosa told African National Congress councillors that DA-controlled municipalities often outperform those run by his party. The president later clarified his remarks following backlash within the ANC.

Zille accepted the nomination citing what she called Ramaphosa’s endorsement of DA governance.

“President Ramaphosa this week showed the boldness we’ve all been waiting for,” Zille said in her acceptance speech. “Joburg now symbolises the burden that bad government places on great people.”

The city of 6 million residents faces infrastructure backlogs of 200 billion rand with widespread power cuts, water outages and crime affecting daily life. The ANC currently leads Johannesburg through a multiparty government.

Political analyst Andre Duvenhage said bringing Zille to Johannesburg could give the DA strategic advantages ahead of 2029 general elections.

“If she were to address citizens’ concerns, rebuild the city’s infrastructure, and restore functionality, Johannesburg could become a symbol of effective governance,” Duvenhage told North-West University media.

The DA federal council chairperson previously served as Cape Town mayor from 2006 to 2009 and Western Cape premier from 2009 to 2019. She would need to relocate from Cape Town and step down from her federal position if elected mayor.

Current Johannesburg Mayor Dada Morero of the ANC will likely face Zille in the 2026 contest. Elections are scheduled between November 2026 and January 2027.

Ramaphosa’s comments about DA municipalities sparked controversy within the ANC. Speaking at FNB Stadium on September 15, he said it was “painful” that auditor-general reports showed DA municipalities performing better than ANC-controlled ones.

“We need to ask ourselves what is it that they are doing that is better,” Ramaphosa told over 40,000 ANC councillors. “There’s nothing wrong with us saying we want to go and see what Cape Town is doing.”

He later told SABC that his comments were “lost in translation” and that while DA municipalities achieve clean audits, they fail on transformation in township areas.

The DA has announced Cilliers Brink as its Tshwane mayoral candidate, signaling aggressive campaigns for control of major metros.