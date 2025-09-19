Trump to Discuss TikTok Deal in Crucial Call with Xi | Report Focus News

WASHINGTON, USA- President Donald Trump is preparing for a high-stakes phone call with Chinese President Xi Jinping, during which he aims to finalise a TikTok deal and move forward on critical trade discussions. The conversation, set for Friday, September 19, marks their second direct contact since Trump’s return to the White House in January and the third in 2025.

In a News interview on September 18, Trump confirmed the call, saying, “I’m speaking with President Xi, as you know, on Friday, having to do with TikTok, and also trade. And we’re very close to deals on all of it. And my relationship with China is very good.”

The focus on TikTok comes amid ongoing concerns in Washington over the Chinese-owned video-sharing app, which US officials allege poses national security risks. Trump has been pushing for stricter regulations or a forced sale of the app to a US-based company. The upcoming call may provide the breakthrough needed to secure a TikTok deal.

While no official travel plans have been announced, Trump previously revealed that President Xi invited him to visit China during their June 5 conversation. Trump, in turn, extended a similar invitation to Xi to visit the United States. Analysts suggest that Xi could renew the invitation, recognizing Trump’s penchant for diplomatic ceremonies and symbolic engagements.

Ali Wyne, a senior analyst on US-China relations at the International Crisis Group, noted that both leaders will be keen to showcase strength. “Each leader will aim to signal that he has outmanoeuvred the other,” Wyne stated, particularly in the context of trade talks that have often been shaped by tariffs and geopolitical leverage.

As the call approaches, global attention is focused on whether the two powers can reach a resolution, especially on the TikTok deal, and stabilize one of the world’s most consequential bilateral relationships.