Taxi Boss Thamsanqa Moyo Shot Dead on Soweto Highway | Report Focus News

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa– A tragic shooting on Soweto Highway has claimed the life of a prominent taxi boss, Thamsanqa Moyo, the chairperson of the Gauteng National Taxi Alliance (GNTA). The incident, which occurred around 9:00 a.m. on Thursday, 18 September 2025, has sent shockwaves through the South African taxi industry.

According to the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD), the fatal shooting led to the closure of the busy Soweto Highway between the N1 and Immink Drive. Superintendent Xolani Fihla confirmed that authorities responded swiftly to the scene, where law enforcement officials and emergency personnel were deployed.

Moyo, 58, was reportedly ambushed while driving his Toyota bakkie toward the City of Johannesburg from Soweto. Eyewitness accounts and police reports state that his vehicle was cut off by a minibus taxi and a Toyota Yaris. The occupants of both vehicles opened fire, fatally wounding the taxi boss. Paramedics on the scene declared Moyo dead.

Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo said Moyo was alone at the time of the attack. The assailants, whose identities remain unknown, fled the scene immediately after the shooting. No arrests have been made so far, and investigations are ongoing.

GNTA spokesperson Theo Malele expressed deep sorrow over the death of Moyo, describing him as a dedicated leader in the taxi industry. Moyo, whose father hailed from Zimbabwe, had been a central figure in the Gauteng taxi sector for years.

Motorists were advised to avoid the Soweto Highway and seek alternative routes while the scene was cleared and evidence collected.

Police are appealing to members of the public who may have witnessed the incident to come forward with any information that could assist in the investigation.