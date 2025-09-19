South Africa family pins hope on inquiry after 13-year wait | Report Focus News

The family of a murdered South African political leader has placed their hopes in a judicial commission after 13 years without justice, as testimony reveals allegations that 121 case files were removed from investigators probing political killings in KwaZulu-Natal province.

Wandile Mkhize, African National Congress chief whip in the Ugu District Municipality, was shot dead outside his home in Manaba in July 2012 after returning from an ANC conference in Johannesburg. Two suspects were arrested but later released on technicalities.

His mother, Nokuthula Mkhize, 78, said life without her son has been difficult. “There are times where I really miss my son, but unfortunately, the killers were not arrested. He was everything to me and he was supporting the family and the whole community of KwaNzimakwe,” she told SABC.

The family now pins their hopes on the Madlanga Commission, established to investigate alleged criminality and political interference in South Africa’s criminal justice system. KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi’s testimony before the commission has focused on 121 controversial dockets that were removed from the provincial task team on political killings to Pretoria.

Mkhwanazi testified Wednesday that five of the 121 case dockets removed from the Political Killings Task Team were ready for arrests, but no action was taken while the files were in Pretoria. The dockets were returned to KwaZulu-Natal earlier this month in the same condition they left, and arrests were made within a week of their return.

Brother Nkosingiphile Mkhize alleged political interference prevented justice in his brother’s case. “There were people who were arrested after the death of my brother, but were later released. Nobody was called to testify, but only police. There are many witnesses that were supposed to be called, but were never called and I don’t know why,” he said.

A signed testimonial on police case number MARGATE CAS 01/07/2012 implicated three ANC leaders in Wandile Mkhize’s killing, including Ian Mavundla, former speaker in the Ugu District Municipality, and Mzwandile Mkhwanazi, then ANC Lower South Coast Regional Secretary who was among the last to see Mkhize alive. None of the named political leaders were arrested.

The murder occurred during a period of heightened political violence in KwaZulu-Natal. Friends said Mkhize had warned police he was receiving death threats delivered in person and over the phone, but the threats were not taken seriously. Mkhize died at the scene when unknown men in a Toyota Corolla opened fire as he and a friend walked outside his home around 22:00 on Saturday night.

According to Nkosingiphile Mkhize, the family has no doubt his brother’s death was politically motivated as he rallied against corruption and financial embezzlement at the municipality. “My brother wanted all people to benefit not individuals,” he said.

The Madlanga Commission, established after Mkhwanazi made explosive allegations in July 2025, is investigating alleged political interference within the South African Police Service, the existence of criminal networks, and the shielding of criminal syndicates within law enforcement structures.

Acting Police Minister Firoz Cachalia and National Police Commissioner General Fannie Masemola agreed Monday that the 121 dockets linked to the political killings task team would be submitted to the commission “to ensure the integrity of the dockets and enable the Commission to thoroughly investigate all matters.”

Despite threats aimed at silencing them, the Mkhize family continues seeking justice for their son’s murder.