Sentencing Expected in Celebrity Chef Letlape’s Murder Case | Report Focus News

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa- The High Court in Johannesburg is set to deliver a sentencing in the high-profile murder case of celebrity chef Thembekile Letlape on Friday. Businessman Sibusiso Zitha, who was convicted of Letlape’s murder in July this year, now faces the consequences of his brutal actions, which have rocked the community and her family. Zitha murdered Letlape on May 30, 2024, at their home in Fourways, Johannesburg, in a violent attack witnessed by his 10-year-old daughter.

During his trial, Zitha broke down in tears as he testified about the emotional turmoil he was experiencing at the time of the killing. He explained that the act was not driven by one specific event but by a buildup of personal issues. “It wasn’t about her,” Zitha said in court, referring to his late girlfriend. “I had problems, and they piled up to a point where I snapped. I couldn’t stop myself.”

The attack was brutal: Zitha stabbed Letlape multiple times in the face and chest, ultimately causing her death. Zitha, who had a history of emotional distress, cited unresolved trauma linked to his parents’ deaths as part of the emotional triggers that led to the fatal confrontation.

In his court appearance, Zitha pleaded for forgiveness from Letlape’s family, including her father, Dr. Kgosi Letlape. “I am deeply sorry for the pain I’ve caused,” he said, addressing the family. “I should have been open about my issues, but my pride got in the way.” Zitha further expressed remorse for betraying the trust of Letlape and her family, acknowledging that his actions had shattered their lives irreparably.

Dr. Letlape, meanwhile, shared the emotional and psychological toll his daughter’s death had taken on the family. He revealed that Letlape had previously confided in her family about incidents of abuse in the relationship, which raised concerns that had gone unaddressed. “We knew she loved him, but we also saw the signs of trouble,” said Dr. Letlape. “We ask ourselves, could we have done more?”

The devastating loss has left the Letlape family grappling with feelings of guilt and a struggle to forgive themselves. Dr. Letlape expressed a desire to prevent other families from experiencing similar pain, focusing on addressing violence against women in South Africa. “How do we protect our girls from this pain?” he asked.

Zitha, on the other hand, reflected on his own emotional state following the crime. He confessed to having contemplated suicide but ultimately decided against it after his daughter’s plea for him to stay alive. “I just wanted the misery to end,” Zitha said. “But my daughter saved me from going through with it.”

As the court prepares to hand down the sentence, the defence has requested a 10-15 year term, while the state has argued for a life sentence. The case has raised important questions about domestic violence, mental health, and accountability within relationships, particularly as it pertains to the death of someone so beloved in the South African culinary community.

The sentencing will mark the final chapter in a case that has left an indelible mark on all involved.