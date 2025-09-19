KZN police commissioner Mkhwanazi targets minister's alleged crime links | Report Focus News

KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner will present evidence about suspended minister’s alleged links to businessman with criminal record when inquiry resumes Friday.

Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi is expected to detail connections between Police Minister Senzo Mchunu and North West businessman Brown Mogotsi during testimony at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry.

Mogotsi claims to be a close associate of Police Minister Senzo Mchunu, according to testimony. Mogotsi has been exposed as a violent former criminal with three previous convictions, including assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, defeating the ends of justice, and reckless and negligent driving.

The commission is investigating allegations of corruption and political interference in South Africa’s criminal justice system.

Mkhwanazi has testified that Mogotsi interfered in police investigations and influenced ministerial decisions. In March 2025, Mchunu told Parliament he did not know Mogotsi after being shown a photograph. However, in a statement released on 9 July 2025, Mchunu’s office reversed this position, acknowledging he knew Mogotsi as “a comrade.”

The police commissioner alleged Wednesday that Mchunu sent out a directive to disband the Political Killings Task Team at the end of last year to effectively protect certain crime suspects.

“The disbandment of the task team was not a mistake,” Mkhwanazi told the commission earlier this week. “It was a deliberate attempt to shield an organised criminal syndicate with deep roots in our law enforcement, political, and judicial systems”.

The task team had investigated 612 dockets since 2018, securing more than 100 convictions including 29 life sentences.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the commission during a Sunday evening national address in July after Mkhwanazi’s own media briefing detailing his allegations. The president placed Mchunu on special leave with immediate effect.

Mkhwanazi’s testimony linked Mogotsi to businessman Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala, who was awarded a 360 million rand police contract in 2024. Evidence presented included WhatsApp messages between the parties.

The commission heard that detectives investigating a murder in Gauteng that was linked to dubious Transnet tender activities were threatened, and some of their senior police colleagues offered them bribes.

Acting Deputy Chief Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga, who chairs the commission, said the allegations “spell doom for South Africa’s criminal justice system” if proven true.

The commission must produce an interim report within three months. Phase one involves hearing Mkhwanazi’s full testimony and evidence. Phase two will allow implicated parties to respond. Phase three will see Mkhwanazi recalled to address conflicting accounts.

Security has been tightened at the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College in Pretoria where hearings are taking place. The commission’s budget stands at 147.9 million rand.

Mkhwanazi continues testimony Friday after two days in the witness box. He is expected to provide additional details about Mogotsi’s alleged influence over police operations and connections to criminal networks.

The Police Ministry has not responded to requests for comment Thursday.