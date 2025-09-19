Ebola Outbreak in Congo Claims Over 30 Lives, WHO Confirms | Report Focus News

BULAPE, DRC- The World Health Organisation (WHO) has confirmed that over 30 people have died amid an ongoing Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), the country’s first in three years. WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus revealed that 48 confirmed and probable cases have been identified, with 31 fatalities so far.

The outbreak was officially declared in early September in the Kasai Province, a region surrounded by dense tropical forests known to be a natural reservoir for the Ebola virus. The disease, which causes high fever, severe body aches, vomiting, and diarrhoea, is highly contagious and often fatal without timely medical intervention. In some survivors, the virus can remain dormant and resurface years later.

Efforts to curb the outbreak are in full swing. The WHO has begun vaccinating frontline health workers and contacts of those infected. An initial batch of 400 doses of the Ervebo vaccine, drawn from a national stockpile of 2,000, has already been delivered to Bulape- the epicentre of the outbreak.

In addition to vaccination efforts, the WHO has shipped over 14 tonnes of essential medical supplies to the region, deployed emergency response experts, and established a treatment centre currently housing 16 patients. Encouragingly, two patients have recovered and were discharged earlier this week.

The response also includes contact tracing, with more than 900 individuals currently under monitoring. Meanwhile, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued a health advisory, though it reassured that there are no reported cases outside Congo and the risk of international spread remains low.

The resurgence of Ebola in Congo highlights the ongoing challenges in managing infectious diseases in vulnerable regions, and the critical importance of rapid international health response to contain such deadly outbreaks.