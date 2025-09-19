Coca-Cola Beverages South Africa to Cut 680 Jobs | Report Focus News

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa- Coca-Cola Beverages South Africa (CCBSA) is reportedly planning to cut approximately 680 jobs as part of a restructuring initiative aimed at addressing ongoing financial challenges. This development was revealed in a report by Business Day, citing comments from Dominique Swartz, spokesperson for the Food and Allied Workers Union (FAWU).

The planned retrenchments follow CCBSA’s decision to initiate a consultation process with employees and labour unions, although the company insists that no final decisions have been made. The job cuts are expected to coincide with the proposed closure of key production facilities in Bloemfontein and East London, marking a significant operational shift for one of the country’s largest beverage manufacturers.

FAWU has raised objections to the process, alleging procedural missteps in how the retrenchment notifications were handled. The union claims that many of the affected employees—mainly cleaning staff—play a vital role in maintaining hygiene standards critical to food and beverage production. This group reportedly represents about 9% of the company’s workforce, which totals around 7,700 employees in South Africa.

Motshidisi Mokwena, CCBSA’s head of communication, confirmed the start of consultations with both unionised and non-unionised staff. “Our priority is to support affected colleagues with fairness, transparency, and compassion during this process,” she said, reinforcing that no decision has been finalized.

The job cuts at Coca-Cola Beverages South Africa reflect a broader trend among multinational corporations in the region. Companies like Ford Motor Company and Goodyear have also recently announced workforce reductions, citing similar pressures such as economic instability, high operational costs, and strained international trade relations—particularly with the United States.

This tough economic environment has led to declining investor confidence, forcing many global firms to reconsider their long-term strategies in South Africa. While Coca-Cola Beverages Africa (CCBA), CCBSA’s parent company, has expressed interest in expanding its footprint across the continent, the juxtaposition of growth plans with large-scale retrenchments raises critical questions about sustainability and corporate responsibility in emerging markets.

The outcome of the ongoing consultations will likely set a precedent for other companies facing similar pressures in South Africa’s complex and volatile business climate.