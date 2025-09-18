Zimbabwe president signals 2028 elections will proceed as scheduled | Report Focus News

President Emmerson Mnangagwa told ruling party officials Thursday that Zimbabwe’s general elections will take place in 2028 as constitutionally mandated, rejecting allies’ push to extend his term until 2030.

Speaking at the Zanu-PF Central Committee meeting in Harare, Mnangagwa instructed party leaders to prepare electoral strategies rather than pursue constitutional amendments.

“It is important that we introspect as a party of the bigger picture that we must win the 2028 harmonised elections,” Mnangagwa said. “The Central Committee must have robust and frank discussions to foster solutions in unity to realise our common vision.”

The statement contradicts recent declarations by his political allies including Local Government Minister Daniel Garwe. Garwe told a party meeting on August 31 that elections would not be held in 2028, insisting the country would continue under Mnangagwa’s leadership until 2030.

Mnangagwa, 83, won his second and final five-year term in disputed August 2023 elections. Zimbabwe’s constitution limits presidents to two terms.

Ziyambi Ziyambi, Zimbabwe’s minister of justice, said in January that the government was ready to move forward once lawmakers introduce a bill to amend the constitution. Such changes would require a two-thirds parliamentary majority and a referendum.

The push for term extension has divided the ruling party. Zanu-PF grassroots members from Mashonaland West Province issued a statement rejecting their Provincial Coordinating Committee’s decision to support extending Mnangagwa’s term beyond 2028.

Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, widely seen as Mnangagwa’s likely successor, has not publicly supported the extension campaign. Party insiders told ZimLive that Mnangagwa has privately maintained he will step down when his term ends in 2028.

Opposition figure Sengezo Tshabangu has reportedly approached Zanu-PF with a proposal to form a unity government that would involve suspending elections for two years. The proposal would require support from opposition lawmakers to achieve the necessary parliamentary majority.

CCC legislators demanded Wednesday that electoral reforms be implemented before 2028, including recommendations from the 2023 SADC Observer Election Report.

Mnangagwa launched Vision 2030 in 2018, an economic blueprint aimed at transforming Zimbabwe into an upper-middle-income society. Supporters argue he needs more time to complete this program, which they say was disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The president took power in 2017 following a military coup that removed Robert Mugabe after 37 years of rule.