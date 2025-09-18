National Police Commissioner Masemola ready to testify at Madlanga inquiry | Report Focus News

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa – National Police Commissioner Fanie Masemola stands ready to testify before the Madlanga Commission if summoned, police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe said Wednesday as controversial businessman Vusimuzi Matlala was denied bail.

Mathe spoke outside the Alexandra Magistrate’s Court in Johannesburg, where businessman Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala was denied bail pending attempted murder charges.

“The National Commissioner is ready should he be called to present himself to testify before the commission,” Mathe told Reuters. “He has stated previously that he is offering his full support and cooperation to the commission. I am sure he is quite ready to testify.”

The Madlanga Commission of Inquiry into criminality, political interference and corruption in the criminal justice system began hearings Wednesday with KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi as the first witness.

Chief evidence leader Terry Motau said phase one will see Mkhwanazi provide comprehensive testimony, with other witnesses including Masemola expected to follow.

The commission stems from explosive allegations Mkhwanazi made in July about criminal syndicate infiltration into South Africa’s police and judicial structures.

Mkhwanazi alleged that 121 case dockets were removed from his Political Killings Task Team in early 2025 to shield suspects, with deputy national commissioner Shadrack Sibiya carrying out orders from suspended Police Minister Senzo Mchunu.

Masemola subsequently suspended Sibiya pending investigation. The dockets have since been returned to KwaZulu-Natal.

Meanwhile, Magistrate Syta Prinsloo denied Matlala bail, saying he posed a danger to society and might interfere with state witnesses.

Matlala faces charges of conspiracy to commit murder, attempted murder and money laundering after his former partner Tebogo Thobejane’s vehicle was allegedly shot at in Sandton in October 2023.

“Having evaluated the evidence, the court finds that the applicant has failed to demonstrate that he does not pose a flight risk,” Prinsloo said. “He failed to dispel the risk of interference with state witnesses and the obstruction of justice.”

The court cited concerns about Matlala being a flight risk, noting his possession of dual identities – South African and Swazi identity documents.

Matlala’s name surfaced in the broader corruption investigation after Masemola cancelled a R360 million police tender with his company Medicare24 Tshwane District in May.

The Political Killings Task Team arrested Matlala for attempted murder in May, discovering communications with Brown Mogotsi on his phone.

The Madlanga Commission must produce an interim report within three months and conclude its work in six months.

President Cyril Ramaphosa established the inquiry after Mkhwanazi’s disclosures, saying the allegations “threaten to undermine the confidence of South Africans in the ability of the South African Police Service to protect them.”

Matlala’s case was postponed to October 7. The National Prosecuting Authority said it will oppose any appeal attempt by Matlala.

The commission continues Thursday with Mkhwanazi’s testimony expected to last several more days.