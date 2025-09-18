KZN police chief Mkhwanazi accuses DA MP of leaking classified intelligence | Report Focus News

PRETORIA, South Africa (Report Focus News) – KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi accused Democratic Alliance MP Dianne Kohler Barnard of breaking the law by disclosing classified crime intelligence information at the Madlanga Commission on Thursday.

Mkhwanazi testified that Kohler Barnard used classified intelligence to fuel attacks against the Crime Intelligence unit despite her legal obligation to maintain confidentiality as a member of parliament’s joint standing committee on intelligence.

“What we see here is a person who has a legal obligation to keep her mouth shut,” Mkhwanazi told the commission in Pretoria.

The police commissioner said Kohler Barnard disclosed sensitive information publicly instead of using proper parliamentary channels.

He warned that public disclosure forces crime intelligence members to defend themselves and risk divulging state secrets.

Mkhwanazi also implicated National Coloured Congress leader Fadiel Adams in accessing classified crime intelligence without authorization.

Adams opened three criminal cases in Cape Town on 29 October 2024 alleging abuse of the secret fund account at crime intelligence.

“He does not have oversight. He doesn’t even have the budget allocated because he is not part of that committee,” Mkhwanazi said.

The KwaZulu-Natal police chief claimed Adams had complained about vetting procedures within crime intelligence despite having no jurisdiction over such matters.

Adams allegedly opened similar cases at the Orlando police station in Soweto on 31 October.

The Madlanga Commission is investigating allegations of corruption and political interference in the criminal justice system.

Retired Constitutional Court Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga chairs the commission.

The inquiry’s public hearings are taking place at the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College.

Kohler Barnard serves on parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Police and the Ad Hoc Committee investigating allegations made by Mkhwanazi.

In June, Kohler Barnard issued a DA statement revealing that the inspector-general of intelligence had completed a probe into alleged unlawful property acquisitions.

Mkhwanazi cited this statement as an example of her disclosing classified information.

The testimony comes amid scrutiny of the Crime Intelligence division following the arrest of its head Dumisani Khumalo in July.

Khumalo faces fraud and corruption charges related to the appointment of Dineo Mokwele to a senior position without policing experience.