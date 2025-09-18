Guinea referendum could let junta leader run for president | Report Focus News

Guinea holds a constitutional referendum Sunday that could allow military leader Mamady Doumbouya to run for president, breaking his promise not to seek office after seizing power in 2021.

More than 6.7 million registered voters will decide whether to adopt a new constitution that removes restrictions barring junta members from standing in elections. The proposed constitution extends presidential terms from five to seven years, renewable once, and creates a Senate with one-third of members appointed directly by the president.

Wednesday marked the final day of campaigning for the referendum, part of West and Central Africa’s political transition attempts following eight coups between 2020 and 2023.

Doumbouya has not declared his intentions regarding a presidential run. His original transition charter promised junta members would not contest future elections.

“His critics have criticised the referendum as a power grab,” with exiled opposition leader Cellou Dalein Diallo urging Guineans to boycott what he called a “masquerade.”

Major opposition parties remain suspended from campaigning. Diallo’s Union of Democratic Forces party and ousted President Alpha Conde’s Rally of the Guinean People face suspension for failing to meet administrative requirements imposed by the junta.

Human Rights Watch has accused Doumbouya’s government of disappearing political opponents and arbitrarily suspending media outlets. The government denies involvement in disappearances but promises investigations.

The military missed its December 31, 2024 deadline for returning to civilian rule. Presidential elections are now expected in December 2025.

Support varies across Guinea’s regions. Ibrahima Camara, a civil servant in Conakry, changed his social media avatars to show “Yes” support.

“It’s the most clear-sighted choice,” he told Reuters. “We need a vote so Guinea can be governed by a constitution, a first step towards normalising the country.”

Opposition areas show deep skepticism. Abdoulaye Diallo, a Conakry resident, expressed distrust of the process.

“I won’t vote because the process isn’t transparent,” he told Reuters. “You can’t talk about voting in Guinea without the main parties. In the long run, this will create unnecessary tensions.”

An Afrobarometer survey from May-June 2024 showed 67% of respondents believed the country headed in the wrong direction, while 64% opposed military rule and 56% wanted immediate civilian power transfer.

The constitution requires approval from more than 50% of voters to pass. Results are expected within days of Sunday’s vote.

Doumbouya seized power in September 2021, overthrowing Alpha Conde who controversially sought a third term. The coup was Guinea’s fourth since independence in 1958.

The referendum represents a critical moment for Guinea’s 14.8 million people as the West African nation attempts to return to constitutional governance after years of political instability.