Former MK women's leader joins Afrika Mayibuye Movement | Report Focus News

Floyd Shivambu has appointed Musa Dube to lead the newly formed women’s wing of his Afrika Mayibuye Movement political party.

The Afrika Mayibuye Movement leader named Dube, known as “Dr Nozi,” as president of the Mayibuye Women’s Movement. Dube previously served as convenor of the Gauteng uMkhonto weSizwe Women’s League.

Shivambu described Dube as an experienced leader with expertise in community development and politics. “She has played a significant role in different sectors, including advocacy of HIV/Aids, the participation of women in the economy,” Shivambu said in a statement.

The appointment comes two weeks after Shivambu officially launched Afrika Mayibuye Movement as a political party following nationwide consultations. The party plans to contest the 2026 local government elections.

Dube said her immediate focus will address gender-based violence and femicide. “We all have to hit the ground running,” she said at her appointment announcement.

She emphasized the need for collective action ahead of upcoming elections. “As amakhosikazi of South Africa, it is our responsibility to ensure a sweeping victory in the upcoming local government elections and the 2029 elections,” Dube said.

The women’s movement will prioritize supporting marginalized women including street vendors, according to Dube. She criticized current efforts at women’s empowerment as “mere rhetoric” with limited results.

“The empowerment and emancipation of women has often been reduced to mere rhetoric, recycled in speeches year after year, with little action taken,” she said.

Dube stressed that leading the women’s structure requires teamwork rather than individual effort to achieve the movement’s objectives.

Shivambu has tasked Dube with establishing women’s structures nationwide for the new party.

Afrika Mayibuye Movement registered with the Electoral Commission under the 1996 Act, enabling participation in by-elections and the scheduled 2026 municipal polls.

Shivambu founded the party after his dismissal as MK Party secretary-general in June 2025. He previously served as Economic Freedom Fighters deputy president before joining MK Party in 2024.