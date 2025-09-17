Mkhwanazi tells inquiry corruption threatens total police breakdown | Report Focus News

PRETORIA, South Africa (Report Focus News) – KwaZulu-Natal police chief Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi warned of imminent collapse of South Africa’s criminal justice system Wednesday, testifying corruption and political interference have left law enforcement paralysed.

Appearing before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry, Lieutenant-General Mkhwanazi said urgent intervention was needed to prevent total breakdown of police operations. The commission, chaired by retired Constitutional Court Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga, investigates claims of criminal syndicate infiltration in law enforcement.

“There is a real risk of total collapse if nothing is done,” Mkhwanazi told evidence leader advocate Mahlape Sello. He said his July media briefing aimed to expose sabotage threatening the justice system.

President Cyril Ramaphosa established the R147.9 million commission after Mkhwanazi accused suspended Police Minister Senzo Mchunu of disbanding the KwaZulu-Natal Political Killings Task Team to protect criminal networks.

Mkhwanazi testified he went public because traditional reporting channels failed. “I wanted to inform the public about the level of challenges … in relation to the work we do as police, which involve criminality and political interference,” he said.

The police commissioner thanked media for coverage that prompted presidential action. His testimony focuses on the task team’s work and systemic corruption within police ranks.

Chief evidence leader Terry Motau emphasized the inquiry’s impartiality. “The commission does not move from the premise that the allegations by general Mkhwanazi are indeed correct. It also does not move from the premise that they are not,” Motau said.

Mkhwanazi alleged WhatsApp messages show tenderpreneur Vusimuzi Matlala discussing with Brown Mogotsi how to leverage Mchunu and Deputy Commissioner Shadrack Sibiya to suppress investigations. He claims payment records prove Matlala funded African National Congress activities for both officials.

The task team was disbanded December 31 after raiding Matlala’s home earlier that month. Mchunu and Sibiya remain on special leave pending investigation outcomes.

Justice Madlanga called allegations potentially catastrophic if proven. “If the allegations are proved to be true, that spells doom for South Africa’s criminal justice system,” he said Wednesday.

The commission runs six months with interim findings due within three. Parliament’s ad hoc committee investigating similar allegations awaits Mkhwanazi’s availability after commission testimony concludes September 22.

Security remained tight at Brigitte Mabandla Justice College with hundreds of police deployed. Mkhwanazi receives witness protection throughout proceedings.

Mchunu denied wrongdoing, calling allegations wild. The commission examines whether criminal syndicates infiltrated police, prosecutors, judiciary and correctional services.

Mkhwanazi’s July revelations triggered national protests supporting his claims. The commissioner simultaneously pursues a R5 million defamation lawsuit against forensic investigator Paul O’Sullivan over comments following the briefing.