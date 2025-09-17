KZN police chief Mkhwanazi shocked by task team disbandment letter | Report Focus News

KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi told the Madlanga Commission on Wednesday he learned about the disbandment of his province’s Political Killings Task Team from a civilian who showed him the letter on 2 January.

The letter, signed by Police Minister Senzo Mchunu who is currently on leave, ordered the immediate disbandment of the unit established in 2018 following recommendations from the Moerane Commission.

“The families of the victims of crime who needed closure were going to be affected by this letter. That is why I was surprised because getting it from a private person who is not involved in police operation was a surprise,” Mkhwanazi testified.

The lieutenant general said Mchunu lacked authority to disband the team. He told the commission the minister never consulted him about the decision.

The Political Killings Task Team investigated politically motivated murders primarily in KwaZulu-Natal. Mkhwanazi says an audit analysis of copies of 121 dockets, after they were returned to KZN, revealed that a small percentage contained fresh entries that detailed, among other things, that the investigation was complete and an arrest could be made.

Mkhwanazi detailed how the team expanded its operations beyond KwaZulu-Natal. The unit investigated 18 cases at Fort Hare University in Eastern Cape, including attempted murders linked to corruption at the institution.

“So, in this case, I did indicate how the team landed in the Eastern Cape, specifically at University of Fort Hare. That’s why you see the total number of cases that the team has been dealing with at Fort Hare University, 18 in total, which was mainly also attempted murders as a result of corruption within the university,” he said.

The task team achieved significant success rates since its formation. President Cyril Ramaphosa had praised the unit’s dedication and sacrifice, according to Mkhwanazi’s testimony.

Mchunu wrote to National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola in December stating the team “is no longer required nor is it adding any value to policing.”

The disbandment comes months before local government elections scheduled for 2026. Political analysts have expressed concern about the timing, noting KwaZulu-Natal experiences increased political violence during election periods.

The Judicial Commission of Inquiry into Criminality, Political Interference and Corruption in the Criminal Justice System opened public hearings Wednesday at Brigitte Mabandla Justice College. Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga chairs the commission, which has six months to complete its investigation.

The commission will investigate whether senior officials in law enforcement agencies aided criminal activity or failed to act on credible intelligence. It has powers to refer matters for immediate criminal investigation and prosecution.

Mkhwanazi appeared as the first witness. His testimony continues Thursday at 09:30 local time.

The National Prosecuting Authority confirmed it is investigating circumstances surrounding the task team’s disbandment. Justice Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi said prosecutors are examining allegations of obstructing or defeating the course of justice.