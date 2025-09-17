Isaac Mpofu finishes 10th as Simbu wins photo finish at world championships | Report Focus News

Zimbabwe’s Isaac Mpofu finished 10th in the men’s marathon at the World Athletics Championships on Sunday, clocking 2:10:46 in his fourth consecutive global championship appearance.

The 33-year-old marathoner held the lead through 25 kilometers before fading in Tokyo’s humid conditions. Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu won gold in 2:09:48, edging Germany’s Amanal Petros by three hundredths of a second in the closest marathon finish in championship history.

“Leading at 25km showed my preparation was good,” Mpofu told Reuters after the race. “The conditions were tough but I’m satisfied with another top-10 finish.”

Mpofu passed through the halfway point in 1:17:11 at the front of a 30-strong lead pack that included defending champion Victor Kiplangat of Uganda and eventual winner Simbu.

Italy’s Iliass Aouani claimed bronze in 2:09:53. The race unfolded in hot and humid conditions with athletes frequently using ice and sponges for cooling.

Simbu’s victory marked Tanzania’s first global championship gold medal in any athletics discipline. The dramatic sprint finish saw both Simbu and Petros credited with identical times before photo evidence determined the winner.

For Zimbabwe, Mpofu’s result continues his streak of strong performances at major championships. He previously finished 10th at the 2022 World Championships in Eugene, 15th at the 2023 edition in Budapest and 19th at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The performance places him among Africa’s most consistent marathon runners outside the traditional East African powerhouses of Kenya and Ethiopia.

American Clayton Young finished ninth in 2:10:43, three seconds ahead of Mpofu. Japan’s Ryota Kondo placed 11th in 2:10:53.

The championship continues through September 21 with track events taking center stage at the Japan National Stadium.