South African court dismisses Lungu family burial appeal | Report Focus News

The North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria dismissed with costs on Tuesday an appeal by the family of former Zambian president Edgar Lungu against a ruling that permits his repatriation for state burial.

The decision upholds an August order authorizing Zambia to repatriate Lungu’s remains from South Africa, where the former president died on June 5 at age 68 while receiving medical treatment.

The court found no reasonable prospects of success in the appeal. It stated the case was too fact-specific to warrant Supreme Court review.

“We are satisfied that no compelling reasons exist to grant leave to appeal,” the court said in its judgment. The ruling noted minimal likelihood of similar cases arising in future.

Lungu’s family had argued the matter raised significant constitutional questions about government authority over burial rights. They maintained Lungu’s widow should determine his final resting place.

The family cited Lungu’s dying wish that current President Hakainde Hichilema not attend his funeral. State funeral plans position Hichilema as ceremony leader.

“The court in this case concluded that the government of Zambia is entitled to proceed with the state funeral for the late president of Zambia,” Deputy Judge President Aubrey Ledwaba said in the August ruling.

Zambia Attorney General Mulilo Kabesha welcomed Tuesday’s decision. The government maintains state protocol supersedes personal wishes for former presidents.

The family retains options to petition the Supreme Court of Appeal directly. Constitutional Court appeal remains possible if lower courts reject their case.

Lungu and Hichilema maintained bitter political rivalry throughout their careers. Lungu imprisoned Hichilema for four months in 2017 on treason charges.

Hichilema defeated Lungu in 2021 elections. Lungu’s wife and children face corruption charges the family calls political persecution.

The burial dispute began immediately after Lungu’s death. Zambia offered state funeral honors while the family arranged private South African burial.

Courts halted the private ceremony minutes before its June 25 start. Legal battles have continued for over three months.

Tuesday’s ruling technically permits immediate repatriation proceedings. Fresh negotiations between parties reportedly began as the judgment was delivered.

The case highlights tensions between state protocol and family wishes in high-profile deaths. It also exposes continuing political divisions in Zambia.

Lungu served as Zambia’s sixth president from 2015 to 2021. He succeeded Michael Sata and lost power to Hichilema after two terms.