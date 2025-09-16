Malawi votes as economic crisis grips nation | Report Focus News

LILONGWE, Malawi (Report Focus News) – Malawians vote Tuesday in elections pitting incumbent President Lazarus Chakwera against predecessor Peter Mutharika, with inflation at 27 percent and chronic fuel shortages dominating voter concerns in one of Africa’s poorest nations.

Polls opened at 06h00 local time (0400 GMT) across the southern African nation, with 7.2 million registered voters choosing a president, 229 members of parliament and 509 local government councilors. Voting ends at 16h00.

The election marks the first national vote since Malawi’s Constitutional Court annulled the 2019 presidential results due to widespread irregularities, making it only the second African nation to nullify and rerun a presidential election.

Seventeen presidential candidates are contesting, but analysts expect a two-horse race between Chakwera, 70, of the Malawi Congress Party and Mutharika, 85, of the Democratic Progressive Party. Former President Joyce Banda, who led from 2012-2014, is also running.

Under new electoral rules requiring candidates to secure more than 50 percent of votes, analysts predict no first-round winner, forcing a runoff within 30 days.

Early morning queues formed at polling stations in Lilongwe and Blantyre despite fuel shortages that have made transportation difficult for many voters.

Chakwera seeks a second term amid strong headwinds after inflation surged from around 8 percent when he took office in 2020 to 27 percent today. The poverty rate has risen to 71.2 percent.

“Over 70% of the population lives below the poverty line, with the World Bank reporting that the number of impoverished Malawians has increased by more than three million since 2010,” according to recent analysis.

The landlocked nation of 21 million was battered by Cyclone Freddy in 2023 and an El Niño-inspired drought in 2024 that destroyed crops and worsened food insecurity. Over 20 percent of the population faces high levels of food insecurity.

“Malawians are weary,” political analyst Boniface Dulani told Reuters. “They want results, not just rhetoric. And this election is a mirror of that frustration.”

Recent polling by IPOR Malawi in August showed Mutharika leading with 41 percent support, compared to Chakwera’s 31 percent. An earlier Afrobarometer survey recorded similar margins.

Mutharika has courted controversy by selecting Jane Ansah, the former electoral commission chairperson who presided over the annulled 2019 vote, as his running mate.

“Mutharika’s choice of Ansah reinforces critics’ fears that she was compromised during her tenure,” political analyst Humphreys Mvula said in a statement.

The economy remains in crisis with GDP growth for 2025 downgraded to 2.0 percent from 4.2 percent projected at the end of 2024. The IMF expects inflation to average 29 percent in 2025.

Foreign exchange shortages have crippled imports of essential goods. Official foreign exchange reserves stood at $198.8 million in 2023, representing less than one month of import cover.

The Malawi Electoral Commission is using 6,500 new Electoral Management Devices from Netherlands-based Smartmatic International for voter verification and results transmission, sparking transparency concerns from opposition figures.

Regional observers from the African Union and Southern African Development Community are monitoring the elections at over 5,000 polling stations nationwide. Results must be announced within a week, with final declaration expected by September 24.

The vote represents a critical test for Malawi’s democratic institutions following the landmark 2020 court-ordered rerun that removed an incumbent president for the first time in African electoral history.