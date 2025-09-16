KZN police chief Mkhwanazi testifies at South Africa corruption inquiry | Report Focus News

PRETORIA, South Africa (Report Focus News) – KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi will testify Wednesday as the first witness before the Madlanga Commission investigating allegations of criminal syndicate infiltration in South Africa’s law enforcement agencies.

The commission, established by President Cyril Ramaphosa in July, will examine claims of corruption and political interference within the police service, judiciary and intelligence structures.

Mkhwanazi made explosive allegations in July that politicians and senior police officials had links to criminal syndicates. He named Police Minister Senzo Mchunu as allegedly colluding with criminal elements to disband the Political Killings Task Team in KwaZulu-Natal.

The task team had handled more than 600 politically motivated cases and secured over 100 convictions before its disbandment. Mkhwanazi claimed 121 case files were removed without authorization.

“We can assure South Africans that we are treating the matter with the urgency that it deserves,” commission chairperson Acting Deputy Chief Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga told reporters in Pretoria.

Ramaphosa placed Mchunu on special leave following the allegations. The minister has denied all accusations.

Commission spokesperson Jeremy Michaels confirmed Monday that Mkhwanazi would receive full protection during his testimony. “All witnesses will be afforded protection, whether they testify on-camera or behind closed doors,” Michaels said in a statement.

The testimony is expected to last five days and will detail how organized criminal elements allegedly infiltrated the South African Police Service, Crime Intelligence and other state institutions.

Parliament’s ad hoc committee investigating the same allegations has postponed its hearings until Mkhwanazi completes his commission testimony. Committee chairperson Soviet Lekganyane said Wednesday the decision was inevitable as both processes require the same witnesses.

Political analyst Bheki Mngomezulu said Mkhwanazi has a track record of operating ethically. “In some instances talking truth to power and not bowing to any intimidation as long as he was operating within the confines of the law,” Mngomezulu told local media.

Legal analyst Sunil Singh said the testimony could be crucial in uncovering alleged corruption within the task team investigating political killings. “Mkhwanazi is the star witness in the entire thing. He would then have to substantiate all the allegations he’s going to be making,” Singh said.

The commission must submit reports after three and six months. It will investigate the role of current or former senior officials who may have aided criminal activity or failed to act on credible intelligence.

South Africa ranks 82nd globally on Transparency International’s corruption perception index. Crime costs the country an estimated 10 percent of gross domestic product annually, according to the World Bank.

The hearings come as South Africa faces rising concerns about organized crime, including drug cartels, kidnappings and politically motivated killings, particularly in KwaZulu-Natal province.