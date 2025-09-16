Kimberley Landlords Accuse NSFAS of Non-payment, Victimisation | Report Focus News

KIMBERLEY, South Africa- Landlords in Kimberley, housing over 500 students from Sol Plaatje University and nearby colleges, accuse the university and the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) of victimisation and failing to pay accommodation contracts for over a year. They warn of evicting students by month’s end if funds remain delayed.

These landlords, providing accredited off-campus housing, signed agreements with NSFAS, which funds tuition and accommodation for students from low-income backgrounds. Sol Plaatje University, opened in 2014 in the Northern Cape’s capital, refers students to these private rentals due to limited on-campus dorms. Kimberley, a city of about 250,000 known for diamond mining, struggles to house its 7,500 university students.

Mustafa Obaray, a local landlord, spoke to Central News on September 16, 2025. “I’ve cut my staff from 20 to five and face R1 million in unpaid utility bills,” he said. “NSFAS delays are crippling us.” His properties house dozens of students, and he risks financial ruin without payments.

Another landlord, providing student transport, told Report Focus News, “Our buses stopped running because NSFAS hasn’t paid. The university and NSFAS are targeting us unfairly.” He claims deliberate delays threaten his business and students’ stability.

NSFAS manages payments to accredited landlords but cited administrative bottlenecks in a September 15, 2025, statement. The agency promised to clear backlogs without giving a timeline. Sol Plaatje University clarified it has no direct role in payments, stating in a policy document that contracts bind students and landlords, not the institution.

A landlord forum met with university officials on September 15, 2025, demanding immediate action. They threatened to evict students by September 30, 2025, which could disrupt classes for hundreds during the academic year, running since January. The university’s limited on-campus housing, mainly for first-years, leaves most students reliant on private rentals.

A student at Sol Plaatje University shared concerns with Report Focus News. “If landlords evict us, we have nowhere to go,” she said. Off-campus housing is critical in Kimberley, where options are scarce.

In February 2025, Deputy Minister Buti Manamela urged NSFAS to address exploitative landlords. Here, landlords claim NSFAS exploits them. The department called for urgent talks to prevent academic disruptions.

Professor Andrew Crouch, Vice-Chancellor of Sol Plaatje University, said on September 16, 2025, “We urge swift resolution to protect students.” The university facilitates accreditation but depends on NSFAS for funding.

Landlords allege NSFAS unfairly revokes accreditations, a claim the agency denied, promising to investigate.