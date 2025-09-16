HARARE, Zimbabwe- In an awkward moment at the Munhumutapa Marathon award ceremony, controversial ‘businessman’ Wicknell Chivayo faced public correction from President Emmerson Mnangagwa . Chivayo attempted to place medals on winners, but Mnangagwa intervened to maintain protocol. The ‘glitch’ occurred on September 15, 2025, during Munhumutapa Day celebrations marking Zimbabwe’s heritage and Mnangagwa’s 83rd birthday.

Wicknell Chivayo, full name Wicknell Munodaani Chivayo, joined dignitaries at the marathon finish line in Harare. The Munhumutapa Marathon honors the ancient Munhumutapa Empire, a historical kingdom in southern Africa that shaped modern Zimbabwe’s cultural identity for international readers. Chivayo, a ZANU-PF supporter known for government tenders, positioned himself to award medals to top runners. President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa, observed the ceremony. Witnesses reported Chivayo moved forward with medals in hand. Mnangagwa directed aides to handle the presentation instead, citing protocol that reserves such honors for officials.

Social media users captured the moment. One X post from user @croc_mar stated, “Did you see the president correcting Chivayo? Zvanzi awusi unoturika ma medals.” The Shona phrase translates to “They told him not to hand out the medals.” Videos circulated showing Chivayo stepping back after the intervention.

Chivayo responded on X later that day. He wrote, “I respect the President’s guidance on protocol during the event.” Mnangagwa’s office issued a statement confirming the correction ensured proper ceremony order, according to a spokesperson.

The incident drew mixed reactions. Supporters of Chivayo viewed it as a minor protocol issue. Critics highlighted Chivayo’s controversial past, including fraud convictions and ties to state contracts like the Gwanda Solar Project. Opposition figures questioned his prominence at national events.

Nelson Chamisa, leader of the Citizens Coalition for Change, commented on the broader context. “Events like these show how access to power works in Zimbabwe,” Chamisa told said in an interview.

ZANU-PF spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa defended the marathon as a unifying event. “The President upholds traditions while celebrating national pride,” Mutsvangwa said in a statement. He noted Chivayo’s recent donations, including vehicles and cash to party officials, as contributions to development.

Chivayo announced gifts totaling nearly US$4 million on September 15. These included 10 Toyota Land Cruiser ambulances for provincial hospitals and luxury vehicles plus US$100,000 each for 10 ZANU-PF provincial chairpersons. “This honors unsung heroes on Munhumutapa Day,” Chivayo posted on X.

Public outrage grew over the donations amid economic challenges. Zimbabwe faces inflation above 50% and unemployment near 80%, per International Monetary Fund data. Critics called the gifts a display of ill-gotten wealth from tenders.

Political Analysts pointed to factional tensions within ZANU-PF. Vice President Constantino Chiwenga has distanced himself from Chivayo, according to sources. “Mnangagwa previously called Chivayo a philanthropist, but protocol matters signal boundaries,” political analyst Eldred Masunungure said.

The marathon attracted 5,000 runners despite rain. Winners received prizes sponsored by state firms. Organizers confirmed no disruptions beyond the medal moment.

Mnangagwa’s administration emphasizes Vision 2030 for economic growth. Donations like Chivayo’s align with empowerment goals, but critics demand accountability.