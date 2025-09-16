ANC's Chikane tells councillors to stop stealing from South Africans | Report Focus News

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa (Reuters) – African National Congress integrity commission chairperson Frank Chikane told party councillors Monday to stop stealing from government coffers, warning they were robbing the people they served.

Speaking to approximately 4,800 ANC councillors at the Golden Dome near FNB Stadium in Soweto, Chikane delivered a blunt presentation on revolutionary morality and work ethics. His address came as President Cyril Ramaphosa unveiled the party’s Service Delivery Action Plan ahead of 2026 local government elections.

“If you’re going to serve people, you can’t steal from the people,” Chikane said during his address.

The veteran cleric criticized councillors who justified corruption by claiming they were taking government money rather than citizens’ funds.

“They say ‘this is government money, leave us to help ourselves to it’. And I just want to say that revolutionary morality is a morality that will not compete with others to a level where you kill them,” he told the gathering.

Ramaphosa acknowledged that Democratic Alliance-run municipalities consistently outperformed those controlled by the ANC. “It hurts me deeply when I continue to see that our municipalities sometimes tend to move even backwards,” the president said.

The ANC leader urged councillors to learn from better-performing DA municipalities including Cape Town and Stellenbosch. “We need to ask ourselves, what is it that they are doing that is better than what we are doing?” Ramaphosa said.

Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula defended the party while acknowledging corruption problems. “The system is rotten in terms of tenders; the ANC is not a corrupt vehicle,” Mbalula said in a media briefing.

He promised stricter enforcement of anti-corruption measures, stating the party’s step-aside rule requiring charged officials to temporarily leave their positions was insufficient.

“We are still going to be more strict because ANC members are saying the step-aside rule is not enough,” Mbalula told reporters.

The meeting followed a special National Executive Committee session over the weekend in Boksburg where party leaders assessed local government failures. Part of the ANC’s assessment is that many of the challenges in municipalities stem from political leaders who lack the necessary skills and qualifications to perform their top jobs.

Political analyst Metji Makgoba criticized the timing of the intervention. “The ANC has been in office for many years. They should have, a long time ago, developed mechanisms of dealing with corruption,” Makgoba said.

Ramaphosa promised to establish teams to pursue criminal networks operating within government structures. “We are going to set up teams that will go after those syndicates. We know them, and we are going to nab them,” he said.

The president warned councillors against protecting individuals implicated in corruption and urged law enforcement to act against party members who break the law. He emphasized that poor financial management directly undermines service delivery to citizens.

All ANC councillors will now be required to attend mandatory training courses and have at least matriculation qualifications, according to party officials.

The intervention comes as the ANC prepares for 2026 local elections after losing its parliamentary majority for the first time in South Africa’s democratic history during 2024 general elections.