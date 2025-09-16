ANC veteran backs Ramaphosa praise of DA-run municipalities | Report Focus News

African National Congress veteran Omry Makgoale backed President Cyril Ramaphosa’s admission that Democratic Alliance-run municipalities outperform ANC-led councils, calling it necessary learning from better performers.

Ramaphosa unveiled the party’s Service Delivery Action Plan at FNB Stadium on Monday. The plan addresses service delivery failures across 257 ANC-run municipalities ahead of 2026 local elections.

“I support the speech that he gave,” Makgoale told SABC News on Tuesday morning. “There’s nothing wrong to learn from a top-performing student in your same class.”

The president told over 40,000 ANC councillors that DA municipalities consistently receive better audit outcomes from the Auditor-General.

“It is usually painful each time when the Auditor-General comes to report to Cabinet,” Ramaphosa said in his address. “Those municipalities that do best are not ANC-controlled municipalities.”

He specifically named Cape Town and Stellenbosch as examples worth studying.

“We need to ask ourselves, what is it that they are doing that is better than what we are doing?” Ramaphosa said.

The action plan requires councillors to fix basic problems within 48 hours. These include water leaks, sewage spills and broken streetlights.

ANC chairperson Gwede Mantashe criticized councillors’ performance during the same gathering.

“We have a lot of singing councillors, but we have no councils,” Mantashe said. “You all sing well, but capacity dololo.”

The DA welcomed Ramaphosa’s remarks as validation of its governance record.

“When the President admits the DA is #1 in clean governance, you know it’s real,” the party posted on social media platform X.

Economic Freedom Fighters criticized Ramaphosa for undermining ANC campaign messaging in Western Cape.

The Service Delivery Action Plan adopted by the ANC’s National Executive Committee over the weekend focuses on six key areas. These include consequence management, compliance with regulations and improved financial management.

According to the latest Auditor-General report, only a fraction of South Africa’s municipalities received clean audits. Many face irregular expenditure and leadership instability.