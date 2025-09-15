South Africans Doubt Pearl Thusi’s Bester Encounter | Report Focus News

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa- South Africans are gripped by debate over actress Pearl Thusi’s chilling account of a 2011 encounter with convicted rapist Thabo Bester, featured in Netflix’s Beauty and the Bester. The three-part documentary, released September 12, 2025, delves into Bester’s crimes and his relationship with doctor Nandipha Magudumana, but Thusi’s story has sparked widespread skepticism online.

In the series, Thusi, a well-known South African actress and TV presenter, recounts a harrowing meeting with Bester. He contacted her on Facebook about a hosting gig, luring her to Johannesburg. The encounter turned sinister when Bester drove her to a dead end and brandished a knife, she says.

Thusi describes defusing the threat through her faith. She convinced Bester to meet her pastor, where they prayed together. Bester apologized, she claims, and she later flagged a police van to detain him. “I’d never felt so stupid,” Thusi says in the documentary, reflecting on her vulnerability as a young entertainer.

The Netflix series, produced by Storyscope, blends victim testimonies, investigator insights, and celebrity accounts to unpack Bester’s manipulative tactics. Known as the “Facebook Rapist,” Bester was convicted in 2011 for rape and murder and escaped prison in 2022, triggering a national scandal.

Social media platform X is buzzing with doubt about Thusi’s tale. Users point to gaps in her story, questioning how she went from a knife threat to gifting Bester a Bible and driving away. “How do you take your attacker to your pastor?” one X post reads. Another calls her account “full of loop holes.”

Supporters, however, praise Thusi’s courage. “She was young but outsmarted him,” an X user wrote, commending her psychological strength. Her story adds a personal dimension to Bester’s predatory reach, which targeted South Africa’s entertainment elite.

Bester and Magudumana fought to block the documentary’s release, filing a court challenge on September 9, 2025, in Johannesburg’s High Court. They argued it was defamatory, but the court ruled for Netflix, citing public domain material. Advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi, representing Netflix, noted Magudumana’s paid involvement in the project.

The series features journalist Marecia Damons, who first exposed Bester’s escape, and Zolile Sekeleni, Magudumana’s father, who faces related charges. “I never thought my daughter would get involved in this,” Sekeleni says, offering a family perspective. Celebrities Penny Lebyane and Happy Simelane share their own unsettling encounters with Bester’s network.

Bester’s 2022 escape from Mangaung Correctional Centre, aided by Magudumana, stunned South Africa. A body found in his cell was not his, sparking an international manhunt. The pair was arrested in Tanzania in April 2023. For global viewers, the case exposes flaws in South Africa’s prison system and the risks celebrities face from charismatic conmen.

Beauty and the Bester taps into South Africa’s growing appetite for true-crime stories, following 2024’s Tracking Thabo Bester. With courtroom footage and exclusive interviews, the series traces Bester and Magudumana’s twisted bond. Public reaction splits sharply—some see Thusi as a survivor, others demand clearer evidence.