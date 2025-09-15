Phala Phala witness reveals how $580,000 hidden in couch | Report Focus News

Farm employee testifies he hid $580,000 in President Cyril Ramaphosa’s couch for safekeeping before 2020 theft at Phala Phala game farm, telling court Monday cash from buffalo sale was moved from unsafe office to main house.

The acting lodge manager, whose identity is protected by court order, said he received the payment from a client on December 25, 2019 for 20 buffaloes at R400,000 each, totaling R8 million.

“I was afraid because it was a lot of money,” the witness told the Modimolle Regional Court during testimony in the trial of three accused of stealing the cash.

Imanuwela David and siblings Froliana and Ndilinasho Joseph pleaded not guilty to charges of conspiracy to commit housebreaking with intent to steal and theft. David faces an additional money laundering charge.

The witness testified he initially considered leaving the money in the farm’s safe but decided against it.

“Everyone had access to the documents and keys were kept there,” he said in court.

He moved the cash to Ramaphosa’s main house on December 30, 2019, citing security cameras as making it “the most secure place on the farm.”

Inside a spare bedroom rarely used except during family gatherings, the witness removed couch cushions and placed the money underneath before replacing them.

Ramaphosa knew about the cash placement after being informed on December 26, 2019, the witness testified.

“I then explained to him everything that had happened and he told me he is going on a holiday and we will deal with money when the general manager is back,” the witness said.

On February 10, 2020, the witness discovered the theft after a housekeeper called him urgently to the main house.

He found a sliding door open, curtains disturbed, a window with scratch marks and a broken handle. Some security cameras had been moved or broken.

The money was gone from the couch.

“I called Mr Ramaphosa, he was not in the country at the time. I told him the news. He told me that he would send his head of bodyguards,” the witness testified.

Froliana Joseph, a former cleaner at the farm, allegedly alerted her co-accused to the hidden cash.

The State says it will present cellphone communication evidence linking the accused and plans to call 22 witnesses.

The theft remained secret until June 2022 when former spy chief Arthur Fraser filed criminal charges, triggering investigations that threatened Ramaphosa’s political career.

An independent panel found “prima facie” evidence Ramaphosa may have violated constitutional provisions by keeping the investigation private.

The president maintains the money came from legitimate buffalo sales. Various agencies including the South African Reserve Bank have cleared him of wrongdoing.

The National Prosecuting Authority confirmed Ramaphosa will not testify.

“We can get someone from the farm. It could be a manager or administrator to be part of the trial, not the president,” said NPA spokesperson Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi.

The trial continues through October 8 with dates scheduled for September 15, 17, 30 and October 1, 3, 6-8.

Two Namibian nationals remain at large with extradition proceedings underway.