PA Unveils Kenny Kunene as Jorburg's Mayoral Candidate | Report Focus News

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa- The Patriotic Alliance named deputy president Kenny Kunene as its mayoral candidate for Johannesburg. Party leader Gayton McKenzie announced the decision during a Facebook Live session, despite Kunene’s suspension over alleged ties to a crime figure.

McKenzie said the internal probe into Kunene is nearing completion. He praised Kunene’s past role as transport member of the mayoral committee in Johannesburg.

Kunene has been suspended since July 2025. Police found him at the Sandton home of Katiso Molefe during Molefe’s arrest for the 2022 murder of musician DJ Sumbody.

McKenzie stated, “He has done very good work in the City of Joburg, and the DP will be our mayoral candidate for Joburg. We insist on that as he was a councillor.”

Kunene denied close links to Molefe, “I know him as a businessman, but not personally.”

Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema criticized the PA over Kunene’s association. “We told you they are criminals,” said EEF President, Julius Malema.

Patriotic Alliance joined Johannesburg’s coalition government in 2022. The party pushes anti-crime policies ahead of 2026 local elections.

Kenny Kunene resigned as councillor after suspension but plans to return if cleared. McKenzie hopes, “I’ve got no doubt he will be cleared.”

The move draws scrutiny amid coalition tensions. The Democratic Alliance urged Kunene’s removal in July 2025 over the scandal.