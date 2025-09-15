KZN Minibus Taxi Crash Injures 20 Learners Near Impendle | Report Focus News

Impendle, South Africa- At least 20 learners suffered serious injuries when a minibus taxi plunged off the KwaKhetha bridge on the P127 road near Impendle in KwaZulu-Natal province. The accident occurred at 07:30 local time on September 15, 2025, after the vehicle veered off the road, marking the third such incident involving school transport in the Umgungundlovu district within four days. The taxi driver fled the scene, and authorities launched a manhunt. Emergency services transported the injured pupils to Gomane Clinic and Harry Gwala Regional Hospital for treatment.

The minibus taxi carried learners from Matomela High School, Luthando High School and Sthunjwana Primary School. Paramedics from KwaZulu-Natal Private Ambulance Service responded to the crash site. They stabilized the pupils before moving them to medical facilities.

KwaZulu-Natal Member of the Executive Council for Transport and Human Settlements Siboniso Duma addressed the incident in a statement. “Most disturbing is that the taxi driver disappeared, and law enforcement agencies are looking for him,” Duma said.

Duma condemned the series of accidents in the district. He called on the South African National Taxi Council in KwaZulu-Natal to engage with authorities on crashes involving taxi associations. The Automobile Association estimates 70,000 minibus taxi crashes annually in South Africa, with taxis experiencing double the crash rate of other passenger vehicles.

This crash follows two prior incidents in the Umgungundlovu district. On September 11, 2025, a minibus taxi lost control and ploughed into Senzokuhle Creche in Imbali, Pietermaritzburg, killing five learners aged five to seven years. Eight other children sustained injuries in that event, with some requiring hospitalization at Edendale Hospital and Pietermaritzburg Mediclinic.

On September 12, 2025, another minibus taxi experienced brake failure in Imbali. Three learners received treatment for minor injuries, but no fatalities occurred. Paramedics from KwaZulu Private Ambulance Service attended that scene.

The South African National Taxi Council in KwaZulu-Natal expressed concern over the incidents. Spokesperson Sifiso Shangane said the organization runs road safety campaigns. “We are deeply saddened by taxi crashes involving school children in Pietermaritzburg,” Shangane said.

Authorities highlighted ongoing safety issues in scholar transport. The system serves over 100,000 learners daily in rural and peri-urban areas of KwaZulu-Natal, where public options are limited. Minibus taxis operate under contracts from the Department of Transport, but mechanical failures and driver negligence contribute to risks.

Law enforcement continues the search for the Impendle driver.The KZN Transport Department urges taxi operators to comply with regulations. Officials emphasize inspections at accredited facilities aligned with route permits. Families of the injured learners await updates from hospitals.