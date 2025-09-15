Frank Chikane Warns Against ANC Criminality at FNB Stadium | Report Focus News

Frank Chikane warns against criminality infiltrating ruling party at gathering of over 4,800 ANC councillors at FNB Stadium in Soweto today.

The African National Congress integrity commission chairperson addressed thousands of party councillors during a roll call meeting aimed at improving service delivery ahead of 2026 local government elections.

“The intention is that in no more than 18 months we should have ended load reduction,” electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramakopa told the gathering.

Chikane, appointed integrity commission chair in February 2023, stressed the need to prevent criminal elements from gaining control of government institutions. The veteran anti-apartheid activist referenced Haiti’s governance crisis as a warning for South Africa.

The ANC has more than 4,900 elected public representatives in local government – the most of any political party. Party secretary general Fikile Mbalula acknowledged underperformance among deployed members at the meeting.

The gathering follows criticism from president Cyril Ramaphosa at a weekend National Executive Committee meeting in Boksburg. Ramaphosa slammed the members for having gone “absent without leave”, neglecting their duty to consult, communicate, and be transparent with residents.

Chikane raised concerns about alleged corruption in electricity infrastructure, claiming some Eskom employees in Soweto accept payments from communities to illegally relocate transformers between townships. He also criticized what he described as informal tender practices within the party that must end.

“Firing or not firing will depend on the reports that we have got and the evaluation we have done, in terms of our councillors. I wouldn’t want to call it firing, but intervention,” Mbalula said regarding potential consequences for underperforming councillors.

The roll call represents the ANC’s attempt to address declining voter support after securing only 40.1% in 2024 national elections, forcing formation of a government of national unity. Water shortages, crumbling road infrastructure, and rampant looting have plagued ANC-led municipalities for years.

Haiti faces severe governance challenges with gangs controlling 85% of capital Port-au-Prince. Between October 2024 and June 2025, 4,864 people in Haiti have been killed by gang violence. Over 1.3 million Haitians have been displaced in the country’s largest displacement due to political upheaval.

Chikane emphasized councillors must remain connected to communities and prioritize service delivery as the party prepares for 2026 local elections. The ANC lost control of major metropolitan municipalities in recent elections and faces continued pressure over corruption allegations.

“What made about six million people stay at home in the last polls and not vote for any party was not because they did not like the ANC. They refused to vote due to being angry about failure to deliver,” Chikane said in a January interview about voter apathy.

The integrity commission continues investigating high-profile corruption cases including the Phala Phala scandal involving Ramaphosa. The commission can only make recommendations while final disciplinary decisions rest with the party’s National Executive Committee.