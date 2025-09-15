EFF proposes automatic voter registration for 16-year-olds | Report Focus News

The Economic Freedom Fighters has introduced legislation to automatically register all South African citizens as voters at age 16, using national population data to address declining electoral participation.

The private member’s bill, tabled in Parliament on Monday, seeks to amend the Electoral Act of 1998. The proposed changes would shift voter registration from an opt-in to an opt-out system.

Under the proposed legislation, the Electoral Commission would use the national population register to automatically enroll citizens when they turn 16. The commission would notify new registrants and require address confirmation before their first vote.

“It doesn’t mean that at the time you’re turning 16, it should be the year of voting,” said EFF MP Mazwi Blose in a statement. “Someone can turn 16 now, but you know that in the next local government elections, they will be eligible to vote.”

The bill addresses South Africa’s voter registration crisis. More than 13.5 million eligible South Africans remain excluded from the voters’ roll, according to the party. Youth registration remains particularly low.

Only 40 percent of citizens aged 20-29 are registered voters, representing just 4.5 million people from that age group. The 2024 national elections saw voter turnout drop to 58.6 percent of registered voters.

Municipal elections recorded even lower participation. The 2021 local government elections drew fewer than one in three citizens to polling stations.

“It is always better to register our people earlier so that those who come of age when the election year arises are already on the voting roll,” Blose told SABC News. “That way there won’t be a backlog of people that on the year of registration, you’ve got this huge numbers that you need to register.”

The proposal reverses current registration requirements. Citizens would need to actively deregister if they choose not to participate in elections.

“The IEC should take a proactive approach, or rather an opt-out narrative rather than an opt-in,” Blose said. “People must be automatically put into the voters’ roll and then those who do not want to can then deregister themselves.”

The party plans to circulate the draft bill for public comment once finalized. A gazette notice of intention to introduce the bill will follow.

“Automatic registration is not about party politics—it is about safeguarding democracy itself,” the EFF said in a statement released September 9. The party called on political organizations and civil society groups to submit input.

The bill requires approval from both houses of Parliament before becoming law. The Electoral Commission has not yet commented on the proposed changes.